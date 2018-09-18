Log in
Hispanics Continue to Bear the Brunt of Poverty and Hunger

09/18/2018 | 01:18am CEST

As the country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, recently released government data indicate that Hispanics bear the brunt of hunger and poverty despite the recent gains in the national economy.

Data released earlier by the U.S. Census indicates that 18.3 percent of Hispanics or 10.8 million people lived in poverty in 2017. Another set of data, released earlier by the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates that 18 percent of Hispanic households or 3 million households suffered from hunger last year.

Nationally, the poverty rate among Americans reduced to 12.3 percent or 39.8 million people in 2017. In terms of hunger, 11.8 percent of American households found it difficult to put food on their tables.

“While any decreases in hunger and poverty is commendable, it also reaffirms the tremendous role anti-poverty programs played in ensuring fewer Americans struggle to make ends meet last year,” said Diane Randall, Executive Secretary for FCNL. “However, we cannot ignore the fact the Hispanic community continues to be disproportionately affected by hunger and poverty.”

FCNL analysis say that both the Census and USDA data show the important role programs like refundable tax credits and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) play in preventing Americans from falling into poverty and poverty.

Tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit lifted 8.3 million people out of poverty. Food assistance like SNAP, which is primarily funded by the farm bill, lifted 3.4 million people out of poverty in 2017.

The farm bill is currently under intense negotiations in Congress.

“Millions of Americans rely on SNAP to feed their families daily. Now is not the time to cut this funding,” said FCNL Legislative Manager José Santos Woss. “Hispanics and other people of color have the highest rates of hunger and poverty, often exceeding 15 percent.”

To learn more, please visit www.fcnl.org.

Founded in 1943 by members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), FCNL lobbies Congress and the administration for U.S. policies that advance peace, justice, and good government.


© Business Wire 2018
