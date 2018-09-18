Hispanics Continue to Bear the Brunt of Poverty and Hunger

As the country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, recently released
government data indicate that Hispanics bear the brunt of hunger and
poverty despite the recent gains in the national economy.
Data released earlier by the U.S. Census indicates that 18.3 percent of
Hispanics or 10.8 million people lived in poverty in 2017. Another set
of data, released earlier by the U.S. Department of Agriculture
indicates that 18 percent of Hispanic households or 3 million households
suffered from hunger last year.
Nationally, the poverty rate among Americans reduced to 12.3 percent or
39.8 million people in 2017. In terms of hunger, 11.8 percent of
American households found it difficult to put food on their tables.
“While any decreases in hunger and poverty is commendable, it also
reaffirms the tremendous role anti-poverty programs played in ensuring
fewer Americans struggle to make ends meet last year,” said Diane
Randall, Executive Secretary for FCNL. “However, we cannot ignore the
fact the Hispanic community continues to be disproportionately affected
by hunger and poverty.”
FCNL analysis say that both the Census and USDA data show the important
role programs like refundable tax credits and the Supplemental Nutrition
Assistance Program (SNAP) play in preventing Americans from falling into
poverty and poverty.
Tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit
lifted 8.3 million people out of poverty. Food assistance like SNAP,
which is primarily funded by the farm bill, lifted 3.4 million people
out of poverty in 2017.
The farm bill is currently under intense negotiations in Congress.
“Millions of Americans rely on SNAP to feed their families daily. Now is
not the time to cut this funding,” said FCNL Legislative Manager José
Santos Woss. “Hispanics and other people of color have the highest rates
of hunger and poverty, often exceeding 15 percent.”
Founded in 1943 by members of the Religious Society of Friends
(Quakers), FCNL lobbies Congress and the administration for U.S.
policies that advance peace, justice, and good government.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005832/en/