Historic Conrad Hilton Bel-Air Estate Hits Market for $225 Million

0
10/16/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

The Conrad Hilton estate, Casa Encantada, has come on the market for the first time in decades since it was built in 1938. It is rich in history having been built in the midst of the heyday of old Hollywood. Louis B. Mayer and Jack Warner were bringing sound to motion pictures and stars Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford, Clark Gable, Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy to the screen. Its architectural legacy and a commitment of meticulous preservation shines through all aspects of this rare property.

The impeccably restored 40,000-square-foot modern Georgian masterpiece is situated on a promontory of more than eight acres in Bel-Air, just 10 minutes to Beverly Hills. Famed architect James E. Dolena designed it with city, ocean and garden views from all 60 rooms. Furnishings and interior designs were created by the iconic T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings to set a new standard for lavish home design. The property is known to be the designer’s most important residential commission.

Hilton owned the home for over two decades. The mansion and grounds have hosted some of the most significant social, charitable and political events in the United States, welcoming Presidents and Hollywood royalty alike over its 80 years.

Even as Los Angeles County’s population grew from just over 2 million in 1938 to today’s 10 million, the compound remains without neighbors and is expansive, private and secure.

Fiber optic pioneer and philanthropist Gary Winnick and his wife of over 45 years, Karen, commissioned architect and designer Peter Marino, who with a team of 250 craftsmen spent more than two years bringing a museum-quality restoration to this unique, one-a-kind estate. The couple has also owned the home for almost two decades and have been honored to be its stewards.

With a seemingly impossible intimate feeling, Casa Encantada welcomes guests with curved iron gates that swing gracefully from stone bases. The sweeping driveway guides through lush, green surroundings to lead visitors into the warm embrace of the main residence. The dramatic entry hall leads with 18-foot ceilings that open into a majestic reception hall, dining room and living spaces. The second story features living quarters that seamlessly integrate into the residence’s entertainment-centric first story.

An architectural pool house boasts a professional screening room, formal bar and vistas to the rose gardens and beyond. Other amenities include a north-south lighted tennis court, a separately constructed basketball court, a full guest house and multiple greenhouses. Koi ponds and irreplaceable landscaping makes the estate arguably one of the finest in the world.

About Winnick & Company
Winnick & Company is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm. Founded by financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick, Winnick & Company actively partners with portfolio companies involved in disruptive and innovative solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
