Historic Day as Trulieve Introduces Edibles in Florida and Serves its First Patient

Tallahassee store that saw the first medical marijuana sale and smokable flower sale serves long-time Truliever with first Edible sale in the state

TALLAHASSEE, FL, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced today that it began offering edible cannabis products to patients in Florida. Following finalized regulations from the Florida Department of Health for the sale of edible cannabis products and approval of its products, Trulieve received approval for its first line of edibles in its medical cannabis dispensaries across the state, expanding patient access to the types of products they have been requesting for years.

As first batches are tested and shipments start to leave the cultivation and production facilities in Quincy, Florida, the Tallahassee store became the first to receive delivery and introduce edibles to store shelves. The Tallahassee dispensary is a historic location as the first MMTC dispensary in the state to serve a medical marijuana patient four years ago, as well as the first to receive and sell smokable flower when those rules from the DOH came out in March 2019. Today's sale marks another first in the state and is fitting to be in the home of the Florida's capital.

The first sale went to Arnold Lawson, a local patient. Lawson is not only a long-time patient and loyal Truliever, but a veteran and member of the company's TruVet program. Commenting on making the first purchase, Lawson stated, "I am excited to be part of Trulieve's special day. As a patient and as a member of the community, it was important for the state to release this form of medical cannabis for patients like me that rely on this relief. Having access to medication that is easily taken, in a measured way, provides me with better access to the medicine that has been proven to work for my ailments."

Starting August 27, when the Florida Department of Health announced final guidelines, Trulieve began working on submissions to the state for approvals to start production of certain product lines. Trulieve has a 10,000 sq. ft. commercial-grade kitchen at its production facility in Quincy, FL, one of only four cannabis companies in the state with an approved kitchen.

Today's soft launch in the flagship Tallahassee store is just the beginning of the roll out this week. In addition to its branded product line of TruGels, TruNanoGels, and TruChocolates, Trulieve has partnered with specialty edible brand partners Binske, Bhang, District Edibles and Love's Oven to expand its edible offerings to include cookies, brownies, and other products for Trulieve customers, pending Department of Health approval.

"This is a monumental day– not just for Trulieve, but for our Truliever community," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "There has been strong demand for medication in this format for over three years now, as well as confusion from patients that visit our stores across the state looking for edibles and an administration method that best suits them and their lifestyle. We have patients across all demographics with an average age in the early 50s; many of these patients have requested edibles as they have less stigma associated with them, are often easier to ingest, and is a medication option that tastes good, too. Today we are able to offer edibles as yet another alternative for Florida's medical cannabis patients, and we look forward to the excitement to come as we stock our stores."

Trulieve's initial flavor release is its TruGel in blue raspberry. Trulieve received approval on other TruGel and TruNanoGel fruit flavors as well as TruChocolate in milk and dark chocolate flavors today. These Trulieve-branded choices will be joined by partner brands which are expected to follow once they receive DOH approval.

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

