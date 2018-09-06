Log in
Historic Hotels of America Announces 2018 Awards of Excellence Nominee Finalists

09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Hotels and Recipients to be Honored at the 2018 Historic Hotels Annual Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on November 1 at The Broadmoor

Historic Hotels of America® and Historic Hotels Worldwide® are pleased to announce the nominee finalists for the 2018 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence recognize and celebrate the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from across the nation and from around the world.

The 2018 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner will take place at The Broadmoor (1918) in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 7 pm. The final award winners will be announced before an audience of owners, senior management, industry leaders, and representatives from the finest historic hotels around the world.

Nominee finalists are selected from nominations received from historic hotels, historic preservation supporters, prior award recipients, community leaders, and leadership from Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. As official programs of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide provide the recognition to travelers, civic leaders, and the global cultural, heritage, and historic travel market that member hotels are among the finest historic hotels across America and around the world. The Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence program recognizes the pinnacle of this distinct group of nominees in a range of categories.

From over 200 nominations, the awards committee evaluated and after careful consideration selected the following 2018 award nominee finalists:

Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year

  • Antrim 1844 Taneytown, Maryland
  • The Stagecoach Inn (1852) Salado, Texas
  • The Lodge at the Presidio (1895) San Francisco, California
  • The Bellevue Hotel (1904) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (1921) Syracuse, New York
  • The Statler (1956) Dallas, Texas

Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel

  • Ledges Hotel (1890) Hawley, Pennsylvania
  • Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection (1900) Nashville, Tennessee
  • The Otesaga Hotel and Cooper Inn (1909) Cooperstown, New York
  • Historic Hotel Bethlehem (1922) Pennsylvania
  • The Brown Hotel (1923) Louisville, Kentucky
  • Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (1965) Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Sustainability Champion

  • Airlie (1892) Warrenton, Virginia
  • Hotel Congress (1919) Tucson, Arizona
  • La Fonda (1922) Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • Omni San Francisco Hotel (1926) San Francisco, California
  • The Inn at Death Valley (1927) Death Valley, California
  • Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (1965) Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel (Under 75 Guestrooms)

  • El Convento Hotel (1651) San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Glasbern (1787) Fogelsville, Pennsylvania
  • Castle Hotel & Spa (1910) Tarrytown, New York
  • Benbow Inn (1926) Garberville, California
  • The Berkeley City Club (1930) Berkeley, California
  • Williamsburg Inn (1937) Williamsburg, Virginia

Best Historic Hotel (76-200 Guestrooms)

  • Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn (1766) Rhinebeck, New York
  • Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection (1900) Nashville, Tennessee
  • Historic Hotel Bethlehem (1922) Pennsylvania
  • La Fonda (1922) Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • The Cavalier (1927) Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort (1935) St. Simons Island, Georgia

Best Historic Hotel (201-400 Guestrooms)

  • The Willard InterContinental, Washington, DC (1818)
  • Capital Hotel (1873) Little Rock, Arkansas
  • The Pfister (1893) Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • The Brown Hotel (1923) Louisville, Kentucky
  • Hotel Viking (1926) Newport, Rhode Island
  • The Wigwam (1929) Litchfield Park, Arizona

Best Historic Hotel (Over 400 Guestrooms)

  • Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa (1901) Honolulu, Hawaii
  • The Fairmont Hotel San Francisco (1907) California
  • The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection (1925) Washington, DC
  • Hilton Chicago (1927) Chicago, Illinois
  • Lord Baltimore Hotel (1928) Baltimore, Maryland
  • Hotel Captain Cook (1964) Anchorage, Alaska

Best City Center Historic Hotel

  • Palmer House®, A Hilton Hotel (1871) Chicago, Illinois
  • The Jefferson Hotel (1895) Richmond, Virginia
  • The Bellevue Hotel (1904) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Utica (1912) Utica, New York
  • Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington, DC (1930)
  • Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1931) Kansas City, Missouri

Best Historic Resort

  • The Buccaneer (1653) St. Croix, US Virgin Islands
  • Mohonk Mountain House (1869) New Paltz, New York
  • Hotel del Coronado (1887) Coronado, California
  • The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin
  • The Wigwam (1929) Litchfield Park, Arizona
  • The Hotel Hershey® (1933) Hershey, Pennsylvania

Hotel Historian of the Year

  • Susan Wilson at Omni Parker House, Boston (1855) Massachusetts
  • Larry Johnson at The Seelbach Hilton (1905) Louisville, Kentucky
  • Teresa Porter at Benbow Inn (1926) Garberville, California
  • Sarah Gill at The Berkeley City Club (1930) Berkeley, California
  • Patrick Denis Murphy at Morris Inn at Notre Dame (1952) South Bend, Indiana
  • Brian Kelleher at Capital Hilton (1943) Washington, DC

Best Historic Restaurant in Conjunction with a Historic Hotel

  • TÈ at The Inn at Leola Village, Est. 1867 Leola, Pennsylvania
  • Chez Philippe at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee
  • Grand Dining Room at Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887) Jekyll Island, Georgia
  • Woods Restaurant at Grand Hotel (1887) Mackinac Island, Michigan
  • Murray Circle at Cavallo Point (1901) Sausalito, California
  • Immigrant Restaurant at The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin

Legendary Family Historic Hoteliers of the Year

  • The Belz family at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee
  • The Beach family at Basin Harbor Club (1886) Vergennes, Vermont
  • The Monteleone family at Hotel Monteleone (1886) New Orleans, Louisiana
  • The Boughton family at The Colony Hotel (1872) Kennebunkport, Maine
  • The Kohler family at The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin
  • The Oseran family Hotel Congress (1919) Tucson, Arizona

Historic Hotelier of the Year

  • Jack Moyer at 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  • Linn Lesesne at Wentworth Mansion (1886) Charleston, South Carolina
  • Kenneth Hayward at Grand Hotel (1887) Mackinac Island, Michigan
  • Patty Henning at Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887) Jekyll Island, Georgia
  • David Tamulevich at Portland Regency Hotel & Spa (1895) Portland, Maine
  • Susan Anselona at Radisson Martinique on Broadway (1896) New York, New York

Steward of History and Historic Preservation

  • Andrew Todd at Xanterra Travel Collection
  • Oliver Carr at The Willard InterContinental, Washington, DC (1818)
  • John Murtha at Omni Parker House, Boston (1855) Massachusetts
  • Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. at The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin
  • Gary Melius at OHEKA CASTLE (1919) Huntington, New York
  • Birney and Marie Dempcy at Mayflower Park Hotel (1927) Seattle, Washington

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in Europe

  • La Bagnaia Golf & Spa Resort Siena, Curio Collection by Hilton (11th Century) Siena, Italy
  • Kinnitty Castle Hotel (1209) Birr, Ireland
  • Domus Renier Boutique Hotel (1608) Chania, Greece
  • Hilton Molino Stucky Venice (1884) Venice, Italy
  • Grand Hotel Tremezzo (1910) Lake Como, Italy
  • Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (1906) Montreux, Switzerland

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in Asia/Pacific

  • Alsisar Mahal (18th Century) Rajasthan, India
  • Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar (1780) Bataan, Philippines
  • Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi (1901) Hanoi, Vietnam
  • The Fullerton Hotel (1928) Singapore
  • Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor (1932) Siem Reap, Cambodia
  • Hotel New Grand (1927) Yokohama, Japan

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in the Americas

  • Quinta Real Oaxaca (1576) Oaxaca, Mexico
  • Hacienda de los Santos (1600s) Sonora, Mexico
  • Hacienda Uxmal Plantation and Museum (1673) Yucatan, Mexico
  • Alfiz Hotel (17th Century) Cartagena, Colombia
  • Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (1893) Québec City, Canada
  • The Omni King Edward Hotel (1903) Toronto, Canada
  • Alvear Palace Hotel (1932) Buenos Aires, Argentina

“It is an honor to congratulate all the 2018 award nominees,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “The nominee finalists exemplify the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from the across the United States and from around the world. The historic hotels nominated include small historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage destinations. We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences.”

Tickets for The Historic Hotels 2018 Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner are available. The Awards Ceremony and Dinner will take place at The Broadmoor (1918) in Colorado Springs, Colorado on November 1, 2018 at 7 pm. Tickets for the 2018 Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner are $350 for one seat and $2,800 per table (for 8 seats). To register for the ceremony and gala, please contact Stephanie Calhoun scalhoun@historichotels.org or +1 202 772 8336.

About Historic Hotels of America®

Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels. Historic Hotels of America has more than 300 historic hotels. These historic hotels have all faithfully maintained their authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity in the United States of America, including 46 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Historic Hotels of America is comprised of mostly independently owned and operated historic hotels. More than 30 of the world’s finest hospitality brands, chains, and collections are represented in Historic Hotels of America. To be nominated and selected for membership into this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org.

About Historic Hotels Worldwide®

Historic Hotels Worldwide® is a prestigious collection of historic treasures, including historic hotels, castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest global collection of more than 260 historic hotels in more than 34 countries. Historic Hotels Worldwide is dedicated to promoting heritage and cultural travel to prestigious historic treasures. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Embracing luxury hotel brands, chains, collections, and the finest independent historic hotels, participation is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location with a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within UNESCO World Heritage Site; presently used as historic hotel. To learn more visit www.HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com


© Business Wire 2018
