Historic Hotels of America Announces 2018 Awards of Excellence Nominee Finalists

Historic Hotels of America® and Historic Hotels Worldwide® are pleased to announce the nominee finalists for the 2018 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence recognize and celebrate the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from across the nation and from around the world.

The 2018 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner will take place at The Broadmoor (1918) in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 7 pm. The final award winners will be announced before an audience of owners, senior management, industry leaders, and representatives from the finest historic hotels around the world.

Nominee finalists are selected from nominations received from historic hotels, historic preservation supporters, prior award recipients, community leaders, and leadership from Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. As official programs of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide provide the recognition to travelers, civic leaders, and the global cultural, heritage, and historic travel market that member hotels are among the finest historic hotels across America and around the world. The Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence program recognizes the pinnacle of this distinct group of nominees in a range of categories.

From over 200 nominations, the awards committee evaluated and after careful consideration selected the following 2018 award nominee finalists:

Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year

Antrim 1844 Taneytown, Maryland

The Stagecoach Inn (1852) Salado, Texas

The Lodge at the Presidio (1895) San Francisco, California

The Bellevue Hotel (1904) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (1921) Syracuse, New York

The Statler (1956) Dallas, Texas

Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel

Ledges Hotel (1890) Hawley, Pennsylvania

Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection (1900) Nashville, Tennessee

The Otesaga Hotel and Cooper Inn (1909) Cooperstown, New York

Historic Hotel Bethlehem (1922) Pennsylvania

The Brown Hotel (1923) Louisville, Kentucky

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (1965) Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Sustainability Champion

Airlie (1892) Warrenton, Virginia

Hotel Congress (1919) Tucson, Arizona

La Fonda (1922) Santa Fe, New Mexico

Omni San Francisco Hotel (1926) San Francisco, California

The Inn at Death Valley (1927) Death Valley, California

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (1965) Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel (Under 75 Guestrooms)

El Convento Hotel (1651) San Juan, Puerto Rico

Glasbern (1787) Fogelsville, Pennsylvania

Castle Hotel & Spa (1910) Tarrytown, New York

Benbow Inn (1926) Garberville, California

The Berkeley City Club (1930) Berkeley, California

Williamsburg Inn (1937) Williamsburg, Virginia

Best Historic Hotel (76-200 Guestrooms)

Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn (1766) Rhinebeck, New York

Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection (1900) Nashville, Tennessee

Historic Hotel Bethlehem (1922) Pennsylvania

La Fonda (1922) Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Cavalier (1927) Virginia Beach, Virginia

The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort (1935) St. Simons Island, Georgia

Best Historic Hotel (201-400 Guestrooms)

The Willard InterContinental, Washington, DC (1818)

Capital Hotel (1873) Little Rock, Arkansas

The Pfister (1893) Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Brown Hotel (1923) Louisville, Kentucky

Hotel Viking (1926) Newport, Rhode Island

The Wigwam (1929) Litchfield Park, Arizona

Best Historic Hotel (Over 400 Guestrooms)

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa (1901) Honolulu, Hawaii

The Fairmont Hotel San Francisco (1907) California

The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection (1925) Washington, DC

Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection (1925) Washington, DC Hilton Chicago (1927) Chicago, Illinois

Lord Baltimore Hotel (1928) Baltimore, Maryland

Hotel Captain Cook (1964) Anchorage, Alaska

Best City Center Historic Hotel

Palmer House®, A Hilton Hotel (1871) Chicago, Illinois

The Jefferson Hotel (1895) Richmond, Virginia

The Bellevue Hotel (1904) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Utica (1912) Utica, New York

Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington, DC (1930)

Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1931) Kansas City, Missouri

Best Historic Resort

The Buccaneer (1653) St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Mohonk Mountain House (1869) New Paltz, New York

Hotel del Coronado (1887) Coronado, California

The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin

The Wigwam (1929) Litchfield Park, Arizona

The Hotel Hershey® (1933) Hershey, Pennsylvania

Hotel Historian of the Year

Susan Wilson at Omni Parker House, Boston (1855) Massachusetts

Larry Johnson at The Seelbach Hilton (1905) Louisville, Kentucky

Teresa Porter at Benbow Inn (1926) Garberville, California

Sarah Gill at The Berkeley City Club (1930) Berkeley, California

Patrick Denis Murphy at Morris Inn at Notre Dame (1952) South Bend, Indiana

Brian Kelleher at Capital Hilton (1943) Washington, DC

Best Historic Restaurant in Conjunction with a Historic Hotel

TÈ at The Inn at Leola Village, Est. 1867 Leola, Pennsylvania

Chez Philippe at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee

Grand Dining Room at Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887) Jekyll Island, Georgia

Woods Restaurant at Grand Hotel (1887) Mackinac Island, Michigan

Murray Circle at Cavallo Point (1901) Sausalito, California

Immigrant Restaurant at The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin

Legendary Family Historic Hoteliers of the Year

The Belz family at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee

The Beach family at Basin Harbor Club (1886) Vergennes, Vermont

The Monteleone family at Hotel Monteleone (1886) New Orleans, Louisiana

The Boughton family at The Colony Hotel (1872) Kennebunkport, Maine

The Kohler family at The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin

The Oseran family Hotel Congress (1919) Tucson, Arizona

Historic Hotelier of the Year

Jack Moyer at 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Linn Lesesne at Wentworth Mansion (1886) Charleston, South Carolina

Kenneth Hayward at Grand Hotel (1887) Mackinac Island, Michigan

Patty Henning at Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887) Jekyll Island, Georgia

David Tamulevich at Portland Regency Hotel & Spa (1895) Portland, Maine

Susan Anselona at Radisson Martinique on Broadway (1896) New York, New York

Steward of History and Historic Preservation

Andrew Todd at Xanterra Travel Collection

Oliver Carr at The Willard InterContinental, Washington, DC (1818)

John Murtha at Omni Parker House, Boston (1855) Massachusetts

Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. at The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin

Gary Melius at OHEKA CASTLE (1919) Huntington, New York

Birney and Marie Dempcy at Mayflower Park Hotel (1927) Seattle, Washington

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in Europe

La Bagnaia Golf & Spa Resort Siena, Curio Collection by Hilton (11th Century) Siena, Italy

Kinnitty Castle Hotel (1209) Birr, Ireland

Domus Renier Boutique Hotel (1608) Chania, Greece

Hilton Molino Stucky Venice (1884) Venice, Italy

Grand Hotel Tremezzo (1910) Lake Como, Italy

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (1906) Montreux, Switzerland

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in Asia/Pacific

Alsisar Mahal (18th Century) Rajasthan, India

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar (1780) Bataan, Philippines

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi (1901) Hanoi, Vietnam

The Fullerton Hotel (1928) Singapore

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor (1932) Siem Reap, Cambodia

Hotel New Grand (1927) Yokohama, Japan

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in the Americas

Quinta Real Oaxaca (1576) Oaxaca, Mexico

Hacienda de los Santos (1600s) Sonora, Mexico

Hacienda Uxmal Plantation and Museum (1673) Yucatan, Mexico

Alfiz Hotel (17th Century) Cartagena, Colombia

Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (1893) Québec City, Canada

The Omni King Edward Hotel (1903) Toronto, Canada

Alvear Palace Hotel (1932) Buenos Aires, Argentina

“It is an honor to congratulate all the 2018 award nominees,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “The nominee finalists exemplify the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from the across the United States and from around the world. The historic hotels nominated include small historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage destinations. We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences.”

Tickets for The Historic Hotels 2018 Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner are available. The Awards Ceremony and Dinner will take place at The Broadmoor (1918) in Colorado Springs, Colorado on November 1, 2018 at 7 pm. Tickets for the 2018 Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner are $350 for one seat and $2,800 per table (for 8 seats). To register for the ceremony and gala, please contact Stephanie Calhoun scalhoun@historichotels.org or +1 202 772 8336.

