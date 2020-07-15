Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hit Hard by COVID-19, Afghanistan Needs Continued International Support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:21am EDT

KABUL, July 15, 2020 -, says the World Bank in its latest biannual Afghanistan Development Update.

Released today, Surviving the Storm examines the coronavirus impacts on Afghanistan's economic development as the country faces continued insecurity, uncertainties regarding future levels of international support, and the expected initiation of peace talks with the Taliban.

'The COVID-19 crisis is having a devastating impact on the livelihoods of Afghans while undermining the government's revenue collection and its capacity to finance comprehensive programs to save lives, protect the poor, and jumpstart the economy,' saidHenry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.

The report finds that economic activity plummeted in the first half of 2020 as lockdowns and social distancing measures to curb COVID-19 negatively impacted the industry and service sectors. Despite continued robust growth in agriculture following the recovery from the 2018 drought,

To address the impacts of the crisis, the report recommends that tightly constrained public expenditures be carefully prioritized to protect the most vulnerable and limit long-term economic damage.

'Short-term measures are needed to support households through the current crisis, while improvements in the business regulatory environment and maintaining the core functions of government will pave the way for longer-term recovery. Ongoing support from development partners will help finance critical government operations and restore private sector confidence. The World Bank is working closely with the Government of Afghanistan both to implement the short-term response and lay the foundations for longer-term recovery,' said Kerali.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:30aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : Magnit Announces Changes in the Financial Block
EQ
03:27aDIXONS CARPHONE : skips final dividend as annual profit halves
RE
03:26aTAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS S P A : letter to the shareholders
PU
03:26aStatement from the NBS Bank Board's 15th meeting of 2020
PU
03:26aM WINKWORTH : Dividend Declaration
PU
03:26aEEII AG : Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
03:25aSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : SMIC's Shanghai listing tests if money alone can bring chip dominance to China
RE
03:21aCONTACT ENERGY : announces leadership team changes
PU
03:21aHit Hard by COVID-19, Afghanistan Needs Continued International Support
PU
03:21aOrgalim calls for a negotiated solution between the EU and t...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group