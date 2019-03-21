Log in
Hit Technologies : Big News! Hitcase Retail Store Launch with Best Buy USA

03/21/2019

June 06, 2018

HITCASE Shield LINK for iPhone X, 8/8PLUS and 7/7Plus are now available in 377 Best Buy stores in the United States, just in time for summer adventures. HIT Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world's most advanced adventure products for iPhone.

HITCASE Shield LINK

The HITCASE Shield LINK is the world's thinnest waterproof iPhone protective case. Offering complete and total IP68 waterproof and tough MIL-SPEC drop-proof protection with no compromise on sound quality for your iPhone, it is the only protective case to offer two replaceable screen protective covers: Air Shield for everyday use, and Aqua Shield, for waterproof screen protection. A key feature is its simple magnetic mounting system: snap on one of eight magnetic LINK™ mounts or one of three TrueLUX® Lenses for the perfect shot. HITCASE Shield LINK is offered at $89.99 USD.

'With the Shield LINK's innovative sleek design and patented shield protection, no other iPhone case offers the flexibility of two screen protectors: one for everyday rugged use and another to add-on water protection,' said Brooks Bergreen, CEO and founder of HITCASE. 'We are pleased to bring this distinctive product offering into Best Buy stores across the US.'

Shield LINK Highlights:

  • High-quality design made of premium lightweight aluminum
  • IP68 Waterproof rating to 10 feet / 3 meters
  • MIL-SPEC shock rating to 10 feet / 3 meters
  • Two replaceable screen protection seals with total defense from water, dirt, snow and drops (Air Shield and Aqua Shield)
  • Compatible with wireless charging
  • An optional mounting plate for magnetic Link Mount System
  • Magnetic waterproof lens system with precision-grade optical glass. Seamlessly attach, remove and swap between three TrueLUX lens options: Superwide, Wide and Macro
  • Easy in and out with HITCASE Shockseal Technology
  • Transparent design gets you closer to your iPhone
  • 30-day money back guarantee
  • 1-year limited product warranty

'HITCASE helps Best Buy customers protect their most valuable devices, while inspiring them to get creative anywhere - from water to mountain tops - and no better place to be able to purchase them but at America's largest CE retailer,' added Bergreen. 'We want our customers to get as much joy out of using our products as we get out of making them.'

Additional HITCASE protective cases including the Crio and PRO models, as well as the TrueLUX magnetic lens system are available on BestBuy.com and Amazon.

About HIT Technologies Inc.
HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX-V:HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world's most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry-leading device protection, the TrueLUX® lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure®, one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase.



Disclaimer

Hit Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 22:24:07 UTC
