Hit Technologies : How To Make An Incredible Instagram Account

January 23, 2018

It's 2018 and you swore to the moon and back that you'd shoot better iPhone photos - in fact, having a better looking Instagram account is one of your new year's resolutions. However, maybe you still don't know how easy it is to make the most of your iPhone's new camera technology to elevate your Instagram.

The answer is simple: you can do this by creating a cohesive look through the use of some nifty iPhone apps

Most people think that the idea of developing an Instagram content strategy is something that should be left up to businesses, but if you think like a business, the day someone wants to pay for your services, it'll be a natural progression. With that being said, you need to think carefully about who your target audience is, and what sort of objects/scenery will resonate with them.

A cohesive Instagram account relies entirely on deciding how you want the overall look of your Instagram Grid (3 blocks across X 3 blocks down) to look. The most common way to do this is to pick a theme and run with it, so how do you know which theme to go with?

Brands call this a 'content medium and ratio' which simply means to plan your content by using something like a 'social media calendar' based on holidays and days that would matter to your audience demographics because you want engagement from them.

For starters, if using video would be the best approach for a certain image, topic or holiday, you can do so because your content plan has allowed you to gather all the resources necessary to do it well. Meaning, you at least know where you're going to shoot, and have already ordered tools like tripods and lenses for your iPhone.

There's honestly no reason to feel intimidated about the prospects of creating diverse types of content, there's really no need to worry as there are plenty of apps that readily integrate into the Instagram platform and can help you create amazing images.

1 - Hyperlapse

Have you ever seen those beautiful time-lapse sunrises and sunsets? Well, it used to be that you'd have to get a DSLR camera with an extremely large memory card and then set it up and leave it there so that it can capture the footage. Hours later, you return and recover the footage and there you go!

Thankfully, with Hyperlapse, you get to shoot somewhat of a 'stop motion' timelapse, meaning that the app captures many images per section and then strings them together to create a cool short video for you. All you have to figure out is what sort of subject you want to shoot and voila!

2 - Boomerang

This app almost needs no introduction. If you're a fan of creating short, GIF-like videos for your Instagram feed, this is the app that you use to do it!

If you'd like to create some seriously envy-inducing cinematic content with your iPhone, read: Top 5 Video Editing Apps for iPhones

You've probably heard people calling themselves content curators instead of bloggers, and to be honest, when the content looks uniform and cohesive, then they've really earned that title.

It used to be really difficult (and therefore admirable), but it's so much easier now that there are apps like Preview and Plann which make it easier for us to curate a cohesive Instagram grid.

Step 1 - Decide on a theme

Whether is Multicolor, Minimalist, Black and White, Color Co-ordinated, etc. All you have to do is pick your style for 9 blocks and use an app to help you make your vision come to life.

Step 2 - Shoot as many images as you can

One of the biggest hindrances to shooting creative imagery with your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X is the fear that you could potentially damage them.

Step 3 - Edit and publish cohesively

The only way to know what works for your particular audience is to post frequently at first. A minimum of 1-2 times a day will ensure that your vision translates to any new visitors, and will build up your account quickly. however, you'd ideally want to post 9 to 6 times a day to fully create a grid...because no one likes a half-finished grid. For more established content creators, once a day or 3-5 times per week is ideal, but remember that the content has to be inspiring.

You can use apps like Agorapulseand Laterto remind you to post certain content at a time specified and scheduled by you according to your content plan. Creating a unique and cohesive Instagram image in 2018 isn't difficult when you have the right tools. Now go out there and get 'em.

