Hit Technologies : How To Make Money with Your iPhone

April 15, 2019

Caught your attention, didn't it? Well, it's a real question, so let's explore!

A few years ago, most of the hype was surrounding websites that allowed you to make money in your spare time. While some people were a little suspicious about these websites, the early adopters were able to capitalize on this and make some serious bank!

You've spent a lot of money on your iPhone. You bought phone cases that would protect it, and even accessories to put a DSLR camera to shame, but did you know that the little device in your pocket right now is also a viable way to make some quick cash while you're idling at home?

A lot of listicles about the best money making apps would be remiss without mentioning surveys. It's easy out, but the question is, do you want to have to fill out surveys in order to make money? There's also the issue of whether you'd be qualified to answer certain surveys or what about when they start drying out? No thanks! We want to make money - not stress about yet another thing that we can't do.

1. Automate your Savings with Trim

All by finding out where you're leaking money, and then simply canceling that bill. In just a month, Trim users managed to save over a million - yes million - USD. The best part about this app is that you can get your savings results in less than 60 seconds!

By simply linking your financial accounts with the app, you can watch Trim get to work to saving you some money in your first week of signing up. For instance, you will find ways to lower your bills and hey, you might have to cancel those 6 music subscription services. Do you really need ALL of them?

Sign up for Trim . Provide your account details. Connect your Messenger account Let Trim save you some money. It's free.99 Start your savings journey!

2. Start Investing and Get Paid!

Acorns is its name,

And investing is its game.

Touted by CNBC as, 'the new millennial investing strategy,' Acornsis an app that's trying to make a difference. It's also incredibly easy to use, because all you need to do is connect the app to your debit card or your credit card, and then it rounds up all your purchases to the nearest dollar and puts 'digital change' into your investment account.

That's it!

As soon as the process is automated, Acorns will make your digital change turn into an investment. Some users report having over $1,300 in their investment account a year after downloading it.

There's no chart analysis and you don't need to know about whether it's a bear or bull market (although if any of that makes sense to y0u, cool!) because the investment strategy is simple. Your change = Your investment.

3. Make Money With a Spare Room

Most people have either heard of or used a company called, 'Airbnb', but did you know that through the iPhone app, you can make up to $2,000 per month by simply listing your spare room for a few nights in the month? Oh, yes!

The process is fairly simple too:

Sign up for Airbnb here (they'll need your name and email address). List your spare space in under 5 minutes. You can get paid when somebody books your spare room and, Whatever you choose to charge is your price. No arguments.

The best part is that Airbnb is all Free.99 so there's no reason why you shouldn't sign up and start making money from that empty room.

4. Get Money Back from Buying Groceries

If you're not advanced enough to be called an extreme couponer, then fear not, there's an app that'll help you get closer to becoming one.

The app in question is Ibotta(pronounced: eye-bot-a).

The great thing about Ibotta is that you get cash back from the everyday things that you have to purchase in order to be a member of civilization.

That unexpected Target run? Cashback!

Bought a little more than expected at Walmart? Cashback!

To get started:

Download the app and start a free account to browse deals in your area. If you invite 3 friends to the app, you get a free $100.00, and subsequently $10 for every person you refer. Get paid and cash out using PayPal.

That's it!

5. Become an English Tutor

Wait - wait - wait. You didn't read that incorrectly. If you're sitting at home right now wondering how you can make extra money and need something flexible, this is it!

VIPKID needs you to be fluent in English, have a bachelor's degree, and have some(not a lot of) tutoring experience. That's it. If that's your story then you can get started an even pick your hours.

Over thirty thousand people are already earning money from VIPKID, so what's stopping you from being the next person earning up to $22 an hour?

Here's the catch, since VIPKID is one of the more high-paying ways to make money using your iPhone, the application process is not going to be without detail, but they domake it worth your while so check it out!

Whether it's quick cash or an actual alternative to your job, just know that your iPhone allows you to make money online, either through some of the best money making apps that we've mentioned above or via the legitimate websites also mentioned above.

No matter which option resonates with you, just know that you can make money on your iPhone without having to complete a single survey!

