Hit Technologies : Your iPhone X and Low Light iPhone Photography

August 13, 2018

News about the iPhone X's abilities in low light situations is well chronicled. Every iPhone X owner has expressed their excitement about being able to cap off their ISOs (to prevent grainy images) and still get incredibly buttery, yet vivid images.

The thing that gets most people at first glance is the iPhone X's bokeh... that gorgeous blurry background that shows up in photographs, no matter the time that the image was taken. The iPhone X has a clever understanding of the depth of field and instead of creating a stark blur, gradually blurs objects around their edges. This is impressive considering the fact that a computer is doing all of this, and not a physical lens.

With that being said, it's not possible to adjust the depth of field in the iPhone X in bright or low light situations, which begs the question, 'why'? or 'why not?' as the makers of the Hitcase Pro for iPhone X have answered.

The Hitcase Pro for iPhone X combined with the TrueLux Lens Kit -find it here - allows you to switch between your iPhone lenses and really have even more control over your photographs' depth of field, all while protecting your phone from impact and water. The Hitcase Pro for iPhone X is a notoriously rugged and activity proof case that can really be put through its paces!

A huge surprise to iPhone X photographers, especially those who have recently upgraded from a device like an iPhone 7 Plus, is that the iPhone X only needs 25% of the light that you needed for the iPhone 7 Plus. In order to get bokeh in images, the iPhone X's telephoto lens works faster in low light scenes, and the iPhone decides on its own whether that lens type is needed - even if you've set it up.

The best bypass for that is getting snap-on lenses,like the ones offered by Hitcase.

Why would you do that?

Well, unless you want to end up with a cropped image, it stands to reason that you'd want to get an accessory that does the work for you so that the only thing that works is your iPhone's microprocessor and not the built-in lens. Unfortunately, when you zoom in, using the iPhone X, in low light situations you will end up with a cropped image whether you're zooming or trying to force the iPhone to use a wide lens. Sorry.

For seasoned iPhone photographers, this fact is the bane of their existence. Why would Apple do something so counterintuitive? Unfortunately, this cropping is due to the fact that the iPhone X's built-in telephoto lens has a low aperture, so it needs more light. If there's low light, the microprocessor tries to compensate, but only focusing on what shows up (and looks good) with minimal distortion.

So basically, if you aren't ready to get yourself a lens accessory, or you're not sure that you need one yet, try to keep your ISO under 120, at least under 30 without a lens and a shutter speed of 1/24.

But, with a telephoto lens accessory, you'll be able to get the value of your iPhone X's camera features and improved low light performance, so definitely try it so that you can compare.

If you're experiencing morning fog in the winter, GO OUT THERE and shoot! You'll love the result.

