Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hit Technologies : Your iPhone X and Low Light iPhone Photography

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

August 13, 2018

News about the iPhone X's abilities in low light situations is well chronicled. Every iPhone X owner has expressed their excitement about being able to cap off their ISOs (to prevent grainy images) and still get incredibly buttery, yet vivid images.

Read: How To Change The ISO Settings On Your iPhone

The thing that gets most people at first glance is the iPhone X's bokeh... that gorgeous blurry background that shows up in photographs, no matter the time that the image was taken. The iPhone X has a clever understanding of the depth of field and instead of creating a stark blur, gradually blurs objects around their edges. This is impressive considering the fact that a computer is doing all of this, and not a physical lens.

With that being said, it's not possible to adjust the depth of field in the iPhone X in bright or low light situations, which begs the question, 'why'? or 'why not?' as the makers of the Hitcase Pro for iPhone X have answered.

The Hitcase Pro for iPhone X combined with the TrueLux Lens Kit -find it here - allows you to switch between your iPhone lenses and really have even more control over your photographs' depth of field, all while protecting your phone from impact and water. The Hitcase Pro for iPhone X is a notoriously rugged and activity proof case that can really be put through its paces!

A huge surprise to iPhone X photographers, especially those who have recently upgraded from a device like an iPhone 7 Plus, is that the iPhone X only needs 25% of the light that you needed for the iPhone 7 Plus. In order to get bokeh in images, the iPhone X's telephoto lens works faster in low light scenes, and the iPhone decides on its own whether that lens type is needed - even if you've set it up.

The best bypass for that is getting snap-on lenses,like the ones offered by Hitcase.

Why would you do that?

Well, unless you want to end up with a cropped image, it stands to reason that you'd want to get an accessory that does the work for you so that the only thing that works is your iPhone's microprocessor and not the built-in lens. Unfortunately, when you zoom in, using the iPhone X, in low light situations you will end up with a cropped image whether you're zooming or trying to force the iPhone to use a wide lens. Sorry.

For seasoned iPhone photographers, this fact is the bane of their existence. Why would Apple do something so counterintuitive? Unfortunately, this cropping is due to the fact that the iPhone X's built-in telephoto lens has a low aperture, so it needs more light. If there's low light, the microprocessor tries to compensate, but only focusing on what shows up (and looks good) with minimal distortion.

So basically, if you aren't ready to get yourself a lens accessory, or you're not sure that you need one yet, try to keep your ISO under 120, at least under 30 without a lens and a shutter speed of 1/24.

But, with a telephoto lens accessory, you'll be able to get the value of your iPhone X's camera features and improved low light performance, so definitely try it so that you can compare.

If you're experiencing morning fog in the winter, GO OUT THERE and shoot! You'll love the result.



Leave a comment

Comments will be approved before showing up.

Disclaimer

Hit Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 22:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25pNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT : Q1 net profit jumps 15.1%, beats forecasts
AQ
07:23pAGELESS IN JAPAN : Suntory sells 'world whisky' blend as premium tipple
RE
07:23pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : J.B. Hunt Q1 2019 Earnings Call Replay
PU
07:23pWEST AFRICAN RESOURCES : to produce 300Koz gold in Year 1 at Sanbrado
PU
07:20pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In comScore, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:18pTERNIUM : Argentine Court Reverses Decision Against Ternium's Chairman
PU
07:16pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : There're Better Prospects For Nigeria's Energy Sector – Fagbami
AQ
07:16pFOX NEWS DIGITAL : Delivers Strongest Quarter in Platform's History among Page Views
BU
07:14pUPDATED 4/15/2019 : J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Grants Previously Disclosed Equity Inducement Award to Bill Wafford
AQ
07:12pRIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu buys back AT&T's stake in $1.43 billion deal
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the First Quarter 2019
4TALOS ENERGY INC : TALOS ENERGY : Provides Additional Update On Zama Appraisal Program
5WHIE RIVE : White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.17 Million, or $1.20 Per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About