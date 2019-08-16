Log in
Hit a home run with a new career

08/16/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

Black Hawk, CO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine getting in on the ground floor of an exciting new career where the opportunities are exploding! Monarch Casino Resort Spa is hiring on the spot at career fairs in August and September. 

More than 1,000 jobs are available as the metamorphosis of Monarch Casino Resort Spa begins. The new 23-story hotel and spa will have more than 500 hotel rooms, five restaurants, a casino floor twice its current size, a rooftop pool, and a full-service spa. 

  • Who:        Positive and career-minded people
  • What:       Monarch Casino Resort Spa Career Fair
  • When:       
    • August 25th from 11am - 4 pm 
    • September 9th from 10am - 3 pm
  • Where:    Coors Field, enter at Gate B

Positions are available in the casino, hotel, restaurants, security, marketing, and finance. We are excited to have you join the Monarch team and create an exceptional hospitality career. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, so come dressed to impress and bring your resume! 

If you are interested in a career as a table games dealer, we are also offering free Dealer School. If you successfully complete the course, you are guaranteed a job with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. Text “MONARCH” to 97211 or go to jobs.monarchblackhawk.com for more information.

Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers excellent benefits, generous tuition reimbursement, advancement opportunities, and flexible work schedules, among other great perks. Plus, you get a free meal each day you work! We are just a short drive from downtown Denver and offer free parking or discounted bus passes for only $4 round trip! 

Step up to the plate and take a swing at a career with Monarch Casino Resort Spa. You must be 21 years or older to apply for positions within the casino. We look forward to hearing from you!

Erica Ferris
Monarch Casino Resort Spa
720-406-3769
EFerris@monarchblackhawk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
