Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HitGen Announces Achievement of Milestone from DEL Discovery Alliance with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ., USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 08:10am EDT

HitGen Inc., announced today that it has achieved a milestone in its discovery alliance with Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth NJ, USA, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. The milestone was for the identification of candidates meeting pre-defined criteria, representing the 3rd discovery program between the two companies for which HitGen has achieved this milestone. This achievement entitles HitGen to receive an undisclosed payment per the research collaboration agreement between both companies announced March 14, 2017.

“To date we have initiated screening efforts on multiple Merck discovery programs from various therapeutic areas. These programs are at various stages of screening, selection, synthesis and validation and are all progressing. These achievements mark the continued progress and success of the discovery collaboration between the companies spanning a range of discovery programs. We look forward to announcing future milestones as the programs progress,” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HitGen.

About HitGen Inc.

HitGen is a rapidly growing biotech company with headquarters and main research facilities based in Chengdu, China and with a subsidiary in the USA. HitGen has established a platform for small molecule drug centred around the design, assembly and interrogation of DNA encoded chemical libraries (DELs). HitGen’s DELs contain nearly 400 billion novel, diverse, drug-like small molecule and macrocyclic compounds. These compounds are members of DELs synthesized from many hundreds of distinct chemical scaffolds, designed with tractable chemistry, and yielding proven results for the discovery of small molecule leads against precedented and unprecedented classes of biological targets. HitGen is collaborating with pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical companies, foundations and research institutes in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa to discover and develop approaches for novel medicines and agrochemical solutions.

For more information, please visit www.hitgen.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aINDSIL HYDRO POWER AND MANGANESE : & Manganese's JV bags of solar power project in Oman
AQ
08:37aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Energy Minister Meets Iraqi Oil Minister
AQ
08:37aTRINITY EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : First Quarter Production In Line With Guidance
AQ
08:37aSENEX ENERGY : Awards Major Surat Basin Drilling Contract
AQ
08:37aSANTOS : Confirms Gas in Corvus Field off Western Australia
AQ
08:37aJAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION : JAPEX Begins Drilling at Offshore Hokkaido
AQ
08:37aZENITH BANK : posts N57.3bn profit in Q1, 2019
AQ
08:37aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Interloc Is Excited to Announce Its Gold Level Sponsorship at the Upcoming and Inaugural IBM IoT Exchange 2019 Conference
AQ
08:37aENGIE : Tokyo Gas create renewables JV
AQ
08:37aCHART INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
2INTERGLOBE AVIATION LTD : Grounded Jet Airways' shares sink, rivals race to grab airport slots
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : As Notre-Dame money rolls in, some eyebrows raised over rush of funds
4UNILEVER : Unilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
5L'ORÉAL : Kering shares slide as Gucci's growth slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About