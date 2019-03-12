HitGen and SPARC Enter DNA-Encoded Library Based Innovative Drug Discovery Research Collaboration

HitGen Ltd. and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. (SPARC)
(Reuters: SPRC.BO, Bloomberg: SPADV IN, NSE: SPARC, BSE: 532872) today
announced a research collaboration to identify novel small molecule
leads for targets of interest. Under this collaboration, HitGen will
apply its advanced technology platform, based on DNA-encoded library
design, synthesis and screening, to discover novel leads for SPARC.
Under the terms of the agreement, HitGen will receive upfront payment
and will be eligible for certain milestone payments.
“We are delighted to enter into collaboration with SPARC, a global
pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai. This collaboration
further emphasizes the role of HitGen in the rapidly developing field of
DNA-encoded chemistry. We will work closely with SPARC scientists to
generate novel leads for their innovative research programs to address
unmet medical needs.” said Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and Chief
Executive Officer of HitGen.
“We believe HitGen’s unique DNA-encoded library based screening platform
combined with SPARC’s in-house research expertise, shall accelerate our
drug discovery efforts. We look forward to collaborating with HitGen to
bring innovative medicines for patients with serious medical
conditions.” said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC. “
About HitGen Ltd
HitGen is a rapidly growing biotech company with headquarters and main
research facilities based in Chengdu, China and with a subsidiary in the
USA. HitGen has established a platform for small molecule drug discovery
centred on the design, assembly and interrogation of DNA encoded
chemical libraries (DELs). HitGen’s DELs contain nearly 400 billion
novel, diverse, drug-like small molecule and macrocyclic compounds.
These compounds are members of DELs synthesised from many hundreds of
distinct chemical scaffolds, designed with tractable chemistry, and
yielding proven results for the discovery of small molecule leads
against precedented and unprecedented classes of biological targets.
HitGen is collaborating with pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical
companies, foundations and research institutes in North America, Europe,
Asia and Africa to discover and develop approaches for novel medicines
and agrochemical solutions. For more information, please visit www.hitgen.com
About SPARC (CIN: L73100GJ2006PLC047837):
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. (SPARC) is a global
pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of
care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and
delivery. SPARC aims to consistently lower costs and improve operational
efficiencies to advance availability and affordability of cures for
patients across the world. More information about the company can be
found at www.sparc.life
Disclaimer:
Statements in this document describing the Company’s objectives,
projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions or industry
conditions or events may be “forward looking statements” within the
meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results,
performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed
or implied.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005963/en/