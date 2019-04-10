Hitachi ID Recognized for Strength and Functionality of Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution by Two Analyst Firms.

Two recently released analyst reports on Privileged Access have
determined that companies investigating privileged access management
solutions should consider Hitachi ID’s PAM product.
Hitachi ID’s PAM secures access to elevated privileges. It eliminates
shared and static passwords to privileged accounts. It enforces strong
authentication and reliable authorization prior to granting access. User
access is logged, creating strong accountability and an audit trail.
In Ovum’s
white paper, “Hitachi ID Privileged Access Management” released March 15th,
author Andrew Kellett notes, “A single-platform, all-inclusive approach
to privilege management that aids rapid deployment and ease of use and
reduces support overheads is what enterprise organizations should demand
from their PAM provider. PAM technology must meet all business and user
protection requirements and, like HiPAM, deliver all components of PAM
in a single platform.”
Hitachi
ID’s Privileged Access Manager secures access, can support over a
million password changes daily and be accessed by thousands of
authorized users. It offers highly reliable, secure access to shared
privileged accounts and security groups, even in the event of a
site-wide disaster.
In their recently released, “Executive View – Hitachi ID Privileged
Access Manager” report, analyst firm KuppingerCole
found that, “HiPAM is a rock-solid PAM solution, covering the key areas
of PAM.” In addition, author Martin Kuppinger states, “From a technical
perspective, Hitachi ID Privileged Access Manager is a strong and mature
offering with various features that are highly elaborated and well above
average.”
To learn more, please visit the
Hitachi ID website. The IAM suite consists of three integrated
products: Hitachi ID Identity Manager, Privileged Access Manager and
Password Manager. It includes a rich set of connectors, automated
provisioning/deactivation, an access request portal, SoD and RBAC
policies, approval workflows, access certification, analytics and more.
Go
to Hitachi ID’s website to request access to a
complimentary digital copy of the research.
