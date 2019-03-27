Hitachi ID Systems : Showcases Remotely Accessed, Self-Service Password Management at Oktane19

Hitachi ID Systems will exhibit their unique remote access, self-service
password reset solution next week in San Francisco at Okta’s annual
customer conference, Oktane.
“Hitachi ID Systems and Okta have partnered to deliver advanced password
management to enterprise users,” says Idan Shoham, CTO of Hitachi ID
systems. “Users can resolve login problems regardless of the condition,
location and network connection of their device, without having to call
the help desk or bring their laptop back to the office.”
Hitachi ID’s remote, self-service password reset leverages Okta features
such as the Okta Verify smart phone app to ensure multi-factor
authentication prior to credential updates, including self-service
password reset or drive unlock.
Hitachi ID will run demos of this advanced password management
solution in the expo hall at Kiosk E18 April 1-3rd.
About Hitachi ID Systems
Hitachi ID Systems delivers access governance and identity
administration solutions to organizations globally, including Fortune
500 companies to secure access to systems in both the enterprise and in
the cloud.
To learn more about Hitachi ID Systems, visit Hitachi
ID’s website, e-mail info@Hitachi-ID.com,
call 1.403.233.0740 or follow @Hitachi_ID on
Twitter.
