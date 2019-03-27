Log in
Hitachi ID Systems : Showcases Remotely Accessed, Self-Service Password Management at Oktane19

03/27/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Hitachi ID Systems will exhibit their unique remote access, self-service password reset solution next week in San Francisco at Okta’s annual customer conference, Oktane.

“Hitachi ID Systems and Okta have partnered to deliver advanced password management to enterprise users,” says Idan Shoham, CTO of Hitachi ID systems. “Users can resolve login problems regardless of the condition, location and network connection of their device, without having to call the help desk or bring their laptop back to the office.”

Hitachi ID’s remote, self-service password reset leverages Okta features such as the Okta Verify smart phone app to ensure multi-factor authentication prior to credential updates, including self-service password reset or drive unlock.

Hitachi ID will run demos of this advanced password management solution in the expo hall at Kiosk E18 April 1-3rd.

About Hitachi ID Systems

Hitachi ID Systems delivers access governance and identity administration solutions to organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies to secure access to systems in both the enterprise and in the cloud.

To learn more about Hitachi ID Systems, visit Hitachi ID’s website, e-mail info@Hitachi-ID.com, call 1.403.233.0740 or follow @Hitachi_ID on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
