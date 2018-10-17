Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America with the Launch of the MultiVolt Cordless or Corded Platform

Hitachi Power Tools changes its name today to Metabo HPT for North America. The name change starts with the launch of the game changing revolutionary MultiVolt platform. MultiVolt gives you the ability to choose either cordless or corded operation without sacrificing portability, power or performance.

Metabo HPT’s MultiVolt meets the power output demand on a jobsite. MultiVolt tools can accept a 36V battery or plug into an outlet with the award-winning AC Adapter. This unique platform changes what’s possible on the jobsite by offering the power of a corded tool, the freedom of a cordless platform and the choice to operate all MultiVolt tools cordless OR corded – YOU decide!

Experience tells you corded tools have more power than cordless. That may have been true UNTIL NOW. Metabo HPT’s MultiVolt platform delivers the power needed to increase productivity and efficiency – regardless if the tools are being operated cordless or corded. When using the MultiVolt AC Adapter, it can be used over long extension cords or from a generator with little to no power loss thanks to the ultra-efficient Brushless motor technology.

Experience a safer jobsite by leaving the cord behind and choosing cordless when a cordless tool makes sense for the application. Go cordless when you don't have access to power and need to be able to move where the job takes you. When you do have access to power, save the battery for later and just plug in. MultiVolt makes this possible.

We know you’re invested in your tools and no one ever wants to change battery platforms. That’s why MultiVolt cordless batteries were designed with your 18V tools in mind. The battery delivers 4.0 Ah of runtime at 36V in MultiVolt tools. It can also power Hitachi or Metabo HPT 18V cordless tools including cordless nailers for increased flexibility and multipurpose use. When the MultiVolt battery is used with the 18V tools, it generates an impressive 8.0 Ah of run time. Continue using your Hitachi or Metabo HPT 18V tools and experience a longer battery life with MultiVolt battery innovation.

Metabo HPT’s MultiVolt platform gives you the choice to go cordless or plug in – all with the same tool eliminating the need to have a corded tool AND a cordless version available on the jobsite. Choose MultiVolt to get the best of both worlds. Set yourself free and work anywhere without the need for corded power – up on a scaffold, building a fence out in a field, or building off the grid. Freedom is portability on the job. Or, if there’s power available, insert the MultiVolt AC Adapter and reserve the MultiVolt battery for when you need portability to suit the application.

The MultiVolt platform launches with the products listed below with more to come:

(UC18YSL3B1M) Cordless Starter Kit that includes a 36V/18V MultiVolt Lithium-Ion Slide Battery & Charger with USB Port

(ET36A) Award Winning AC Adapter (2018 Pro Tool Reviews Innovation Award)

(372121M) (BSL36B18) 36V/18V MultiVolt Lithium-Ion Slide Battery (4.0Ah/8.0Ah)

(C3607DAQ4) 36V MultiVolt Brushless 7-1/4” Circular Saw (Tool Body Only)

(CR36DAQ4) 36V MultiVolt Brushless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Body Only)

(C3610DRA) 36V MultiVolt Brushless 10” Miter Saw with AC Adapter

(C3610DRAQ4) 36V MultiVolt Brushless 10” Miter Saw (Tool Body Only)

(DV36DA) 36V MultiVolt Brushless ½” Hammer Drill Kit (2 Batteries/Charger)

(DV36DAQ4) 36V MultiVolt Brushless ½” Hammer Drill Kit (Tool Body Only)

(WH36DBQ4) 36V MultiVolt Brushless Triple Hammer Impact Driver (Tool Body Only)

(DH36DMAQ2) 36V MultiVolt Brushless 1-9/16” SDS Max Rotary Hammer (Tool Body Only)

(G3612DAQ6) 36V MultiVolt Brushless 4-1/2” Slide Switch Grinder (Tool Body Only)

(G3612DBQ6) 36V MultiVolt Brushless 4-1/2” Paddle Switch Grinder (Tool Body Only)

(WR36DBQ4) 36V MultiVolt Brushless ½” High-Torque Impact Wrench (Tool Body Only)

(WR36DAQ4) 36V MultiVolt Brushless 3/4” High-Torque Impact Wrench (Tool Body Only)

“The legacy of our brand continues with the launch of this game changing MultiVolt platform that will truly revolutionize the industry,” said Joe Leffler, Sr. Vice President of Sales, Marketing, General Management & Board Member, Metabo HPT. “Expect nothing but incredible innovation with durability at its core as we emerge as Metabo HPT.”

Current Hitachi Power Tool Products will begin to transition to Metabo HPT after December 2018 and retain current brand identity: same color, same model numbers, same warranties and the same battery interchangeability. Metabo HPT packaging and signage at point of sale during the transition will feature both names and logos to clearly communicate the changeover from Hitachi Power Tools. At a glance, customers will easily understand that this is the same brand just under the new name, Metabo HPT.

About Metabo HPT

Metabo HPT (formerly known as Hitachi Power Tools) offers an extensive line of professional grade power tools and accessories for woodworking, metalworking, drilling and fastening, concrete drilling and cutting, outdoor power equipment products as well as a complete line of pneumatic nailers, staplers, compressors and collated fasteners. From headquarters in Braselton, GA, and satellite offices in the United States and Canada, Metabo HPT supports over 4000 retail locations and over 1000 authorized service centers. Metabo HPT is a brand within Koki Holdings America Ltd., the North American division of Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. Visit www.metabo-hpt.com.

