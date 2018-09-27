Log in
Hitachi Vantara Collaborates with Health City To Take Health and Health Care Innovation To New Levels

09/27/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today at NEXT 2018 announced that it is collaborating with Health City, a cluster-led, economic development organization driven to take health innovation to new levels for the city of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Health City leverages Edmonton’s tremendous assets in health, health research, data, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship to position the city as a premier location for health innovation. Health City’s role is to form innovation consortiums, bringing together highly talented people and organizations to enable innovation and products to get to market. Health City serves as a central connection point for Edmonton’s health innovation sector, working with and seeking inspired partners who share a vision for excellence, have a culture of collaboration and who are driven to take health care innovation to the next level. Through these partnerships, Health City is empowering Edmonton innovators to create locally relevant and globally scalable health solutions that have economic outcomes plus health and social impacts.  

Hitachi and Health City will establish a co-creation relationship focused on innovative technology solutions that facilitate opportunities for health innovation in Alberta. This collaboration brings together Hitachi’s leading data and information management technologies with Health City’s focus on regional economic development, while advancing health and social well-being. This collaboration is designed to scale over time to allow the development of repeatable solutions for any community.

“Hitachi Vantara and Health City share a vision for advancing healthcare and social innovation by using the value of data to create a safer, smarter and healthier future for the community,” said Marcel Escorcio, regional vice president and general manager, Canada at Hitachi Vantara. “We are excited to work with Health City to build long-term collaborative relationships that will use technology to help solve healthcare-related issues and make significant impacts toward advancing the well-being of the population.”

“Our relationship with Hitachi Vantara exemplifies the kind of extraordinary partnerships we are seeking in transforming healthcare to meet the evolving needs of our population,” said Reg Joseph, CEO, Health City. “We are inspired by companies like Hitachi, whose talent and vision elevates health innovation beyond just the commercial opportunity, developing and supporting solutions that result in economic, social and health outcomes for citizens.”

More information about Health City is available at https://edmontonhealthcity.ca/. Connect with Health City on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hitachi NEXT 2018
NEXT 2018 is the premier event for the digital revolution. It’s for data-driven innovators who lead the transformation in their industry. They lead with clear insights drawn from their own data to make the right decisions for the best results. Data changes the way the world works, advancing business and even society itself. There can never be too much data and it can never come too quickly if organizations manage, govern, mobilize and analyze it effectively. At NEXT 2018, leaders see what’s next for their data in IT, operational technology and the internet of things, from Hitachi and our many partners. They bring back insights and strategies they can use right away to transform their businesses and build them for tomorrow. At NEXT 2018 we change the way the world works. NEXT 2018 is held September 25-27 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California. For more information and to register, please visit HitachiNEXT.com.

About Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.HitachiVantara.com.

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.  

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Brian Garabedian
Hitachi Vantara
Brian.garabedian@hitachivantara.com
+1 408.386.4621

Ashley Paula
Weber Shandwick for Hitachi Vantara
apaula@webershandwick.com
+1 415.262.5975

Canadian media:
Karen Gilchrist
Health City
kgilchrist@edmontonhealthcity.ca
+1 780.720.5446

Hitachi CS Logo_Blk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
