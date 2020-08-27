Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hitmaking Brothers Bill Moss, Jr. and J Moss Join Forces in New Music Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 07:35am EDT

DETROIT, Mich., Aug. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- With a nostalgic throwback to their gospel heritage and beginnings as the dynamic "Moss Brothers," Detroit-based Salathiel Records has released the music video for the new single "Testimony of Praise" by brothers and celebrated recording artists Bill Moss Jr. and J Moss.

Testimony of Praise - Bill Moss, Jr.

DETROIT, Mich., Aug 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- With a nostalgic throwback to their gospel heritage and beginnings as the dynamic "Moss Brothers," Detroit-based Salathiel Records has released the music video for the new single "Testimony of Praise" by brothers and celebrated recording artists Bill Moss Jr. and J Moss. The new single is available now on all digital music outlets and select retail stores.

A personal and passionate worship anthem, "Testimony of Praise" is the first video single from Bill Moss Jr.'s new album entitled "His Majesty." Featuring power-packed backing vocals by Michigan's renown BME State Choir, the video single is highlighted by an electrifying duet by Moss, Jr. and his award-winning brother and global hitmaker, J Moss.

"In the backdrop of a global pandemic and the fight for social justice, I pray this song and video will serve as a reminder that God remains faithful and is worthy of our praise," said Bill Moss, Jr.

Brother J Moss adds, "It's always a blessing to be able to minister in song with my big brother. In this pandemic season, I pray both this song and video blesses God's people around the world."

Heir to a music legacy that's transformed the sound of gospel, Moss is the eldest son of the late Bill and Essie Moss (the legendary "Bill Moss & The Celestials,") brother to James (aka "J Moss"), nephew to the late Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, and cousin to music icons Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark, Jacky Clark-Chisholm (the world famous "Clark Sisters") and Kiera "Kiki" Sheard.

Click to watch the new video "Testimony of Praise."

YouTube: https://youtu.be/3t14ULJMFBc

For radio or product requests, contact Bruce Knight at (313) 207-5786 or pushitmarketingandpromotions@gmail.com.

For more information, visit http://www.salathielrecords.com/.

About Salathiel Records

Whether an aspiring new artist or established veteran, among independent labels, the artistic and business team at Salathiel Records is committed to help turn dreams into reality. A reality rooted in success, hard work and a proven track record of not only getting your music out in the world, but also heard and sold.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0827s2p-testimony-album-300dpi.jpg
*Caption: "Testimony of Praise" is debut single from Bill Moss, Jr.'s new album "His Majesty."

News Source: Salathiel Records

Related link: http://www.salathielrecords.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hitmaking-brothers-bill-moss-jr-and-j-moss-join-forces-in-new-music-video/

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aGovernment suggests to states to borrow 2.35 trillion rupees to meet tax shortfall
RE
07:48aAbercrombie & Fitch Co quarterly sales beat expectations on online boost
RE
07:43aEuropean aviation regulator to start 737 MAX flight tests from September 7
RE
07:35aHitmaking Brothers Bill Moss, Jr. and J Moss Join Forces in New Music Video
SE
07:32aLukoil reports second-quarter net loss of 18.7 billion roubles
RE
07:30aEXCLUSIVE : Argentine barley rushes to China as Australia spat reshuffles global trade
RE
07:29aPutin says Russia has passed peak of economic problems
RE
07:27aDollar General sales surge as economic downturn makes shoppers thrifty
RE
07:26aPoland's finance ministry sees 2021 deficit at 82.3 billion zlotys
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : to sell assets to boost pandemic-hit finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group