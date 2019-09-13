Log in
Hits and Oldies Music Show Stirs the Imagination at the Knoxville Museum of Art

09/13/2019 | 07:20am EDT

Dre Hilton - Hits and Oldies Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sep 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On October 27, singer-performer Dre Hilton invites oldie music lovers to the 2019 "Hits and Oldies Show." A day of classic music from the 50's and 60's which would feature Motown, gospel and jazz classics.

"It's going to be an afternoon of classic hits," says Dre Hilton the organizer of the show. "I'm sure this could be the greatest music 'throwback' anyone would ever see and experience this autumn."

The show will feature music listening from way back of the top musical classics and otherwise. It will be an afternoon of continuous playbacks of tracks and albums from artists and bands such as Ray Charles, The Drifters, The Four Aces, Elvis Presley, The Clovers, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan amongst others.

The show is set to take listeners back in time to experience what music was like at its best in times past whilst stirring a feeling of nostalgia in the older generation.

The show is slated for of October 27, 2019 at the Knoxville Museum of Art and the time is 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online on Eventbrite, or, https://drehilton.net/ or through the phone by calling 770-288-0291.

Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hits-and-oldies-music-show-tickets-72383375625

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0912s2p-oldies-show-300dpi.jpg
*Image caption: "Hits and Oldies" show event poster.

News Source: Dre Hilton

Related link: https://drehilton.net/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hits-and-oldies-music-show-stirs-the-imagination-at-the-knoxville-museum-of-art/
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

