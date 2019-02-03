Log in
Hitting the Road with the Golden Gecko and GEICO's NASCAR Team Starting Feb. 17

02/03/2019 | 07:56am EST

Once again, the GEICO NASCAR team is gearing up for a jammed-packed 2019 tour at some of NASCAR’s best events around. GEICO’s site will feature a wide range of games and prizes and information about road and highway safety. Get a photo with the Gecko as he roams around the grounds and don’t forget to register your campsite with GEICO. The best set-up has a chance to win the highly-coveted Golden Gecko award at select races.

Start your RV tour by Feb. 17, in Daytona, Florida, and break out of the winter blues. Hit as many dates as you can and end the season back in Homestead, Florida, at the Homestead Speedway.

The 2019 GEICO NASCAR events are as follows:

Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Florida, Feb. 17
Ticket Guardian 500, Avondale, Arizona, March 10
GEICO 500, Talladega, Alabama, April 28
Indy 500, Indianapolis, Indiana, May 26 (Indy car series)
Camping World 400, Joliet, Illinois, June 30
Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, New York, Aug. 4
Bojangles Southern 500, Darlington, South Carolina, Sept. 1
Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Virginia, Sept. 21
Bank of America 400, Concord, North Carolina, Sept. 29
1000 Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Alabama, Oct. 13
Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kansas, Oct. 20
Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Florida, Nov. 17

For RV safety information log onto GEICO.com RV. Need to review or add RV coverage please log onto GEICO.com or call (800)841-3000. Additional RV information visit GEICO More.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can log into their car insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
