Hitting the Road with the Golden Gecko and GEICO's NASCAR Team Starting Feb. 17

Once again, the GEICO
NASCAR team is gearing up for a jammed-packed 2019 tour at some of
NASCAR’s best events around. GEICO’s site will feature a wide range of
games and prizes and information about road and highway safety. Get a
photo with the Gecko as he roams around the grounds and don’t forget to
register your campsite with GEICO. The best set-up has a chance to win
the highly-coveted Golden Gecko award at select races.
Start your RV
tour by Feb. 17, in Daytona, Florida, and break out of the winter blues.
Hit as many dates as you can and end the season back in Homestead,
Florida, at the Homestead Speedway.
The 2019 GEICO NASCAR events are as follows:
Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Florida, Feb. 17
Ticket Guardian 500,
Avondale, Arizona, March 10
GEICO
500, Talladega, Alabama, April 28
Indy 500, Indianapolis,
Indiana, May 26 (Indy car series)
Camping World 400, Joliet,
Illinois, June 30
Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, New York,
Aug. 4
Bojangles Southern 500, Darlington, South Carolina, Sept. 1
Federated
Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Virginia, Sept. 21
Bank of America 400,
Concord, North Carolina, Sept. 29
1000 Bulbs.com 500, Talladega,
Alabama, Oct. 13
Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kansas, Oct. 20
Ford
EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Florida, Nov. 17
For RV safety information log onto GEICO.com RV.
Need to review or add RV coverage please log onto GEICO.com
or call (800)841-3000. Additional RV information visit GEICO
More.
GEICO
(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto
insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27
million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards
and purchase additional products, policyholders can log into their car
insurance policy, connect via GEICO
Mobile, phone or
by visiting a GEICO
local agent. Homeowners,
renters,
condo,
flood,
identity
theft and life
coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are
secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial
auto and personal
umbrella coverages are also available.
Visit www.geico.com
for a quote or to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190203005008/en/