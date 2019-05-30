HiveIO Launches Hive Fabric 7.3 to Deliver Data Center Intelligence without Infrastructure Overhaul

HiveIO,
Inc., a company that transforms commodity data center equipment into
an intelligent virtualization platform, today released version 7.3 of
Hive Fabric™, an Artificial Intelligence-ready fabric solution that
enables organizations to deploy virtualization technology without the
need for vendor complexity or specialists. The latest software release
provides Hive Fabric users with increased operational capabilities to
further reduce the time needed to support a virtualization environment
while also maximizing the performance, capacity, and spend on existing
infrastructure.
“Hive Fabric was developed with IT professionals in mind, helping them
withstand common industry pain points like flexibility and usability,”
said Dan Newton, CEO of HiveIO. “The solution has helped IT in a variety
of industries exceed their business goals by creating a virtualization
solution that works with users, not against them. We’re continuing to
grow with a user-first mindset, and the launch of 7.3 delivers the new
capabilities based directly on feedback and needs of current Hive Fabric
users.”
Hive Fabric combines KVM hypervisor, software-defined storage (SDS) and
networking, and virtual desktop management, into an all-in-one
virtualization solution, eliminating the need for a multi-vendor,
multi-contract approach. The new features within the 7.3 solution
include:
-
Graphics Acceleration: The rise in augmented and virtual
reality has increased the need for graphics acceleration. To
seamlessly improve the performance of virtual machines (VMs),
administrators can now install graphics processing units (GPUs) inside
of Hive Fabric-enabled servers and then simply turn the acceleration
on or off with a single click. Graphics acceleration is available via
GPU Sharing or GPU Passthrough and supports NVIDIA, ATI, and Intel.
-
Software-Defined Networking (SDN): Flexible networking is key
to delivering a fully virtualized data center. With ethernet
consolidating and the speed increasing, a need for IT Administrators
to separate traffic and guarantee bandwidth for desktops and
applications is becoming a necessity. Administrators can now add
multiple physical and virtual SDNs giving them the flexibility to fit
with any network architecture.
-
Configurable In-Memory Storage: Balancing business requirements
and the cost of infrastructure is challenging for any IT team. Memory
is the most scarce, highest-cost resource in the data center and a key
to meeting competing business objectives. The SDS capability extends
to managing server memory, allowing it to be allocated to either
storage or memory for virtual machines, with differing allocations
possible on every server.
-
Hive Sense: The comprehensive simplicity of setting up and
running Hive Fabric extends to HiveIO Support. Introduced in 7.3, Hive
Sense will allow HiveIO to proactively support customers by sending
logs, metrics, and configuration information back to the company. This
reduces the time needed to collect logs or understand how the
infrastructure is deployed, so support engineers can resolve issues
faster and remove the burden from your IT administrators.
Unlike legacy platforms that require specialists to operate overly
complicated systems, Hive Fabric utilizes an Intelligent Message Bus and
intuitive user interface (UI) to show an all-encompassing view of a data
center and its connected components in real time. This makes it easy for
administrators to find and act upon vital information and reduce
downtime.
“The Hive Fabric UI, coupled with the easy-to-use enhancements in 7.3,
empowers administrators of all skill levels to manage the entire data
center,” said Toby Coleridge, Vice President of Product at HiveIO.
“Organizations can reallocate their highly-skilled specialists to other
areas of the business to drive innovation rather than be bogged down
with daily administrative tasks.”
Hive Fabric 7.3 is available now. Sign up for a demo and get more
information at www.hiveio.com/hive-fabric.
About HiveIO Inc.
Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, HiveIO transforms commodity data center
infrastructure into an Intelligent Virtualization platform delivering
virtual desktops, virtual servers, and software-defined storage in a
single Hive Fabric install on any x86 commodity infrastructure. No
specialists required. The simplicity, performance, and security of our
AI-ready Hive Fabric solution removes complexity from the data center
while providing scalable power for the workloads of tomorrow. For more
information, visit www.hiveio.com
and follow @HiveIOInc
on Twitter.
