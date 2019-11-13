Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HiveIO Releases Hive Fabric 7.4 to Deliver Optimum Security and Modern Integrations for IT Professionals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:10am EST

New capabilities further remove vendor complexity and operational friction, setting the stage for the next generation of virtualization technology

HiveIO Inc. released version 7.4 of Hive Fabric™, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) ready solution that enables organizations to deploy virtualization technology without vendor complexity or the need for specialists. The latest software release provides Hive Fabric users with increased security and efficiency-enhancing integrations, furthering operational-focused capabilities and removing overhead associated with the day-to-day support of virtualization.

“Technology should be transformative. We want to enable customers to focus on innovating for their business, not supporting its infrastructure,” said Toby Coleridge, VP of Product. “With the release of Hive Fabric 7.4, we continue to remove the complexities associated with manual configuration to drive end-user experience to new levels of efficiency.”

Hive Fabric enables users to deploy virtual desktops, virtual servers, and software-defined storage in a single install, eliminating the need for a multi-vendor and multi-contract approach. To further remove common limitations such as inefficient deployments and unreliable applications, the release of 7.4 builds on core performance capabilities to deliver a system that doesn’t just work – it outperforms other solutions. New features include:

  • Security Enhancements: Security vulnerabilities are a top concern for IT leaders. Users can now apply an optional layer of security to the desktop broker by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA). This requires end-users to use both a password and second form of validation to access a desktop. The new authentication includes a wide variety of third-party 2FA and multi-factor authentication (MFA) support, including Microsoft Azure MFA and RADIUS enabling solutions like Imprivata.
  • Hive Fabric Gateway: With the new Gateway Mode, users can place a server or virtual machine (VM) running Hive Fabric in a demilitarized zone. This enhances the security of an environment through the separation of roles and responsibilities for each server. By assigning the Gateway role to a Hive Fabric server, it automatically configures itself and minimizes the functionality it provides in the cluster. Additionally, Gateway Mode reduces the number of internet-facing components for added security.
  • One-Click Cluster-Wide Upgrade: Administrative activities should be as simple as possible. Now, administrators can upload an update or new version, and automatically apply this to the entire cluster with a single click.

“Our customers chose Hive Fabric because it can be deployed, operational, and production-ready in a fraction of the time of legacy virtualization solutions,” said Dan Newton, CEO of HiveIO. “Since the launch of 7.0, Hive Fabric continues to remove traditional operational friction to deliver the next generation of responsive, reliable technology that allows doctors to see more patients, students to access education, and employees to develop new business solutions.”

To learn more about Hive Fabric 7.4 visit, HiveIO.com.

About HiveIO Inc.

HiveIO empowers IT users with intelligent virtualization technology that helps their organization thrive. We are the only provider of a virtualization stack – virtual desktops, virtual servers, and software-defined storage – that runs on AI-ready, zero layer, hardware-agnostic architecture that any technologist, no matter their skill set, can manage. Our platform results in reduced cost and complexity for the organization and delivers superior performance, freedom to scale, and remote access so users can achieve more of the work that matters. HiveIO is based in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.hiveio.com, or follow HiveIO on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

© 2019 HiveIO Inc. All rights reserved. HiveIO, Hive USX, Hive Fabric, and the HiveIO logo are trademarks of HiveIO Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:49aApple FCU Provides Tips to Help Consumers Avoid Scams
BU
08:49aMRI INTE : INTERVENTIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:48aPALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aKYOCERA : Majority of public sector staff do not have the tools to work effectively, say Kyocera; Research shows lack of workspace investment is leaving many organisations struggling to attract and retain staff
AQ
08:46aPERSPECTA : Labs to Develop and Demonstrate an Integrated Network Planner Prototype for the Army's Tactical Information Network
PR
08:46aINDS HLDG : Indus Holdings, Inc. Announces Release of $10m in Restricted Funds
AQ
08:46aMC10 Announces the Use of BioStamp nPoint® in Phase III Study of Huntington Disease
BU
08:46aREGIONS FINANCIAL : Keith Herron Retiring from Regions Bank after 31-year Career
BU
08:44aEleven Banks Select CSI for Core Processing During First Half of Its Fiscal Year
BU
08:43aH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report for Q1-Q3 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
3'MADE IN GERMANY': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group