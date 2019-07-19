Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Financial Statement Q2.2019

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HOSE: HCM) would like to announce the financial performance in the first half of 2019.

End of 1H2019, HSC achieved a total revenue of VND599 billion, reaching 36% target. HSC's cumulative profit after tax for 1H2019 was VND193 billion, decreased by 59% same period last year, completed 28% yearly target (approved at AGM on April 2019). End of 1H2019, HSC's total asset reached over VND7,000 billion, increased by 37% since 31/12/2018.

After the first six months, HSC achieved earning per share (EPS) of VND817, completed 33% 2019 target. The return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) ratios were 3.1% and 5.3% respectively.

Accordingly, three key businesses: brokerage, margin lending and Proprietary investment contributed 93% of total net revenue in the first 6 months of 2019:

• Brokerage services accounted for 40% of HSC's total revenue, reaching VND238 billion, decreased 48% comparing to the same period of 2018, mainly because the trading value of the entire stock market in the first 6 months of 2019 decreased by 44%. with the same period of 2018. However, HSC's brokerage market share still maintains the second position in the market.

• Revenue from margin lending activities reached VND 234 billion, down 20% over the same period and accounting for 39% of HSC's total revenue. The reduction rate of margin income at HSC was lower than the overall market reduction in the first 6 months of 2019.

• Due to unfavorable market conditions, Proprietary investment in the first 6 months of 2019 decreased significantly compared to the same period in 2018, reaching VND 86 billion, accounting for 14% of total revenue.

• Financial advisory services recorded VND 34 billion (down 43% compared to the same period in 2018).

Please access here for Q2 Financial Statement

Communication contact:

Communication Department

Hochiminh City Securities Corporation (HSC)

Level 6, AB Tower, 76 Le Lai St., Dist.1

T : (+84 8) 3 823 3299 - Ext. 124

E : hsc.communication@hsc.com.vn