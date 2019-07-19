Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Financial Statement Q2.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 04:40am EDT

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HOSE: HCM) would like to announce the financial performance in the first half of 2019.

End of 1H2019, HSC achieved a total revenue of VND599 billion, reaching 36% target. HSC's cumulative profit after tax for 1H2019 was VND193 billion, decreased by 59% same period last year, completed 28% yearly target (approved at AGM on April 2019). End of 1H2019, HSC's total asset reached over VND7,000 billion, increased by 37% since 31/12/2018.

After the first six months, HSC achieved earning per share (EPS) of VND817, completed 33% 2019 target. The return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) ratios were 3.1% and 5.3% respectively.

Accordingly, three key businesses: brokerage, margin lending and Proprietary investment contributed 93% of total net revenue in the first 6 months of 2019:

• Brokerage services accounted for 40% of HSC's total revenue, reaching VND238 billion, decreased 48% comparing to the same period of 2018, mainly because the trading value of the entire stock market in the first 6 months of 2019 decreased by 44%. with the same period of 2018. However, HSC's brokerage market share still maintains the second position in the market.

• Revenue from margin lending activities reached VND 234 billion, down 20% over the same period and accounting for 39% of HSC's total revenue. The reduction rate of margin income at HSC was lower than the overall market reduction in the first 6 months of 2019.

• Due to unfavorable market conditions, Proprietary investment in the first 6 months of 2019 decreased significantly compared to the same period in 2018, reaching VND 86 billion, accounting for 14% of total revenue.

• Financial advisory services recorded VND 34 billion (down 43% compared to the same period in 2018).

Please access here for Q2 Financial Statement

Communication contact:

Communication Department

Hochiminh City Securities Corporation (HSC)

Level 6, AB Tower, 76 Le Lai St., Dist.1

T : (+84 8) 3 823 3299 - Ext. 124

E : hsc.communication@hsc.com.vn

Disclaimer

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aBupa Cromwell Hospital and GenesisCare Collaborate to Bring World-class Radiotherapy Services to Patients in London
BU
05:16aF-SECURE : 's Managed Detection and Response Solution Countercept Wins EUR 2m+ Deal
PR
05:15aToyota, China's BYD team up to develop battery EVs
RE
05:15aE ON : meldet Digitalpatent für volle Datenkontrolle durch Kunden an
PU
05:15aLOOPUP : Director and PDMR Dealings
PU
05:14aBAYER : Syngenta CFO says it faces no glyphosate lawsuits
RE
05:14aALGERIA/SENEGAL AFCON FINAL : Who wins
AQ
05:12aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals to Make All 164 Episodes of the Classic 1990s Sony Pictures Television Series 'Mad About You' Available on August 1 in Advance of Limited Event Reunion Series This Holiday Season | Charter Communications Newsroom Spectrum Originals to Make All 164 Episodes of the Classic 1990s Sony Pictures Television Series 'Mad About You' Available on August 1 in Advance of Limited Event Reunion Series This Holiday Season
AQ
05:12aEXELON : BGE Announces Energy Savings Day for Friday Due to Anticipated High Electricity Demand and to Help Customers Save on Summer Energy Bills
AQ
05:11aEXELON : BGE continues power restoration efforts for customers affected by Wednesday's storm and readies for extreme heat wave
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About