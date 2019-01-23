Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Q4.2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENT & ACCUMILATIVE FY2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:49am EST

Dear Colleagues,

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) announced the financial statement Q4.2018 and cumulative FY2018.

End of Q4.2018, HSC revenue reached VND402bn, profit before tax reached VND89bn, decreased by 40% and 62% respectively compared to same period last year. HSC's cumulative net revenue for FY2018 was VND1,702bn, increased by 23% same period last year, achieved 81% target of 2018. HSC's cumulative profit after tax reached VND675bn, corresponding to 22% increment to same period last year, completed 83% yearly target (approved at AGM on April 2018).

Although just completed 83% of FY2018 target, HSC has had the highest business result ever with net profit of VND675bn which translated to ROE of 23%.

All business lines of HSC continue to growth. Brokerage has continued to contribute a big portion in revenue structure while other positions have been changed positively. Brokerage cumulative revenue FY2018 reached VND759bn, increased by 26% same period last year and accounted for 45% HSC's total revenue. Margin lending cumulative revenue FY2018 reached VND523bn, increased by 19% same period last year and accounted for 31% HSC's total revenue. Proprietary trading cumulative revenue FY2018 slightly increased compared to last year, reached VND278bn. Huge increment in corporate finance advisory cumulative revenue in comparison to same period last year (164% increment), reached VND119bn thanks to the successful completion of several big deals.

Disclaimer

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 08:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aFACEOF : Abdallah S. Jum'ah, chairman of the Saudi Investment Bank
AQ
03:56aDANSKE BANK : Deutsche received information requests from authorities in Danske case
RE
03:56aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : 's redevelopment lifts spirits of Obuasi residents
AQ
03:54aChina's aviation industry embraces digital era
AQ
03:54a70 years on, China redefines world's busiest travel season
AQ
03:53aAIA : China's Union Life to sell majority stake, draw local, overseas bidders - sources
RE
03:53aKAZAKHSTAN : Bank chided by president goes into liquidation
AQ
03:52aTG THERAPEUTICS : Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Umbralisib for the Treatment of Marginal Zone Lymphoma
AQ
03:52aALEXCO RESOURCE : 2018 Reconnaissance Drilling Confirms Continuation of Bermingham Mineralization at Depth and Identifies an Offset Extension, Identifies New Gold Targets
AQ
03:52aROCHE : FDA approves Samsung/Merck & Cos Herceptin biosimilar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year
3ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
4DEUTSCHE BANK : Fed Launches Probe Into Deutsche Bank Over Danske Money -Bloomberg
5METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : 2018 profit misses estimates as growth slows, shares dive

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.