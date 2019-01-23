Ho Chi Minh City Securities : Q4.2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENT & ACCUMILATIVE FY2018

Dear Colleagues,

Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) announced the financial statement Q4.2018 and cumulative FY2018.

End of Q4.2018, HSC revenue reached VND402bn, profit before tax reached VND89bn, decreased by 40% and 62% respectively compared to same period last year. HSC's cumulative net revenue for FY2018 was VND1,702bn, increased by 23% same period last year, achieved 81% target of 2018. HSC's cumulative profit after tax reached VND675bn, corresponding to 22% increment to same period last year, completed 83% yearly target (approved at AGM on April 2018).

Although just completed 83% of FY2018 target, HSC has had the highest business result ever with net profit of VND675bn which translated to ROE of 23%.

All business lines of HSC continue to growth. Brokerage has continued to contribute a big portion in revenue structure while other positions have been changed positively. Brokerage cumulative revenue FY2018 reached VND759bn, increased by 26% same period last year and accounted for 45% HSC's total revenue. Margin lending cumulative revenue FY2018 reached VND523bn, increased by 19% same period last year and accounted for 31% HSC's total revenue. Proprietary trading cumulative revenue FY2018 slightly increased compared to last year, reached VND278bn. Huge increment in corporate finance advisory cumulative revenue in comparison to same period last year (164% increment), reached VND119bn thanks to the successful completion of several big deals.