Date: 08 June 2020
Ho Runya ha Litsi tsa Lichelete tse sa Ngolisoang ka Molao Nakong ena e Boima ea Seoa sa COVID-19 ka Hare ho Naha ea Lesotho
Sechaba sa Basotho setla lemoha hore lefatše le ntse le tjametsoe ke bothata bo boholo ba seoa sa COVID-19 e ntseng e tsoela pele ho anela lefatše ka potlako e kholo ho fihlela ha hajoale. Naha ea Lesotho ha ekaba ea eba mokhelo koluoeng ena kaha ese ena le bonyane batho ba bane (4) ba seng ba anngoe ke lefu lena kajeno. Ele ho thibela lefu lena ho ama le ho anela naha ka bophara, mmuso o ile oa ikeletsa ho khina motsamao le litšebeletso tseo eseng tsa mantlha (non-essential) ka hare ho naha ho tloha kala 29 Tlhakubele monongoaha.
Banka e Kholo ea Lesotho e hlokomelisa sechaba hore hona le batho kapa likhoebo tse tsoileng letšolo ho nka monyetla ka seoa sena le tlhokahalo ea mesebetsi, ho khothaletsa Basotho ho tsetela lichelete tsa bona le litsi tse seng molaong tsa lichelete tsa li push-push (Pyramid Schemes), tseo ba li bitsang ka mabitso-bitso a akhang: limpho kapa liphallelo ho bahloki (donations); ho hoeba ka lichelete tsa machaba (forex trading); mechallano joalo-joalo. Sechaba se hopotsoa hore ha ho moo mpho kapa phallelo ho bahloki (donation) e kileng ea fetoha letsete, mme ke tlolo ea molao ho bitsa eng kapa eng mpho ho bahloki kapa phallelo ka tebello ea kuno. Banka e Kholo ea Lesotho esa boetse e ipiletsa ho sechaba, ho se be mahlatsipa a litlolo tsena tsa molao, mme se qobe ho tsetela lichelete tsa sona le litsi tsa lichelete tse sa ngolisoang ka molao ke eona.
Bakeng sa lipotso le litlhakisetso ka litsi tse ngolisitsoeng ka molao ke Banka e Kholo ea Lesotho, letsetsa: 58880647 kapa o re tšoare ka marang-rang ho: www.centralbank.org.ls/ https://web.facebook.com/ CentralBankofLesotho / https://twitter.com/BankLesotho.
