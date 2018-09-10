Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoa Phat JSC : Group’s 8M steel output up 10%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 06:42am CEST

10/09/2018 11:26

The Hoa Phat Group turned out 179,400 tonnes of construction steel in August, 9,500 tonnes of which were for export, according to an announcement from the group.

In the January to August period it produced 1.473 million tonnes of steel, up nearly 10 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The central region and central highlands was its highest growth market, with an increase of nearly 18 per cent year-on-year. More than one million tonnes of steel were sold in its traditional market of the north, up 8.9 per cent year-on-year.

Hoa Phat's traditional foreign markets include Australia, Cambodia, the US, and Malaysia, while Canada is a new market.

It exported nearly 119,000 tonnes in the first eight months, mostly steel and rolled steel SAE1008, SAE1015, and SWRM17, rising 63 per cent year-on-year.

According to the Vietnam Steel Association, sales of construction steel in August often decline due to prolonged rain that slows down construction progress.

A representative from Hoa Phat was quoted by local media as saying that between now and year's end it will enhance production at its iron and steel complex in the northern province of Hai Duong and will soon put into operation the first steel laminating line at its Dung Quat complex in central Quang Ngai province, with a view to increasing sales in the central and southern regions as well as exports.

Production at the Hai Duong complex has risen nearly 18,000 tonnes each month since the beginning of the year. As the first products from the Dung Quat complex are expected in the fourth quarter, Hoa Phat anticipates surpassing its plan of selling 2.3 million tonnes this year.

Nghi Tran

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 04:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07aCEVA LOGISTICS : delivers extra functionality to Western Power and signs new five year deal
PU
07:07aSTATE STREET : Expands Middle East Presence with New Abu Dhabi Office in Response to Region’s Significant Growth Prospects
PU
07:05aFluroTech Clarifies Trading Halt
NE
07:05aCEVA LOGISTICS : delivers extra functionality to Western Power and signs new five year deal
EQ
07:05aMEDIA RELEASE : Working for Helvetia means: &Go.
TE
07:03aFluroTech Clarifies Trading Halt
AQ
07:02aHedge fund Citadel replaces head of crude trading - sources
RE
07:02aAGTA RECORD : Media Release HY Results 2018
PU
07:02aMEDIA RELEASE : Working for Helvetia means: &Go.
AQ
07:01aAFRICA ENERGY : to Present at Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil climbs as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions against Iran loom
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma to step down in one year, Zhang to become chairman
3NASDAQ : NASDAQ : SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS CEO Moonves resigns amid new allegations of sexual misconduct
5CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.