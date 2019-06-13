Hoa Phat JSC : steel pipe expands its export markets

14/06/2019 09:20

The first shipment of galvanised steel pipe of Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited arrived at Cohin port, a big port city in southwestern India in May. Indian partner said the company's steel pipe product met with their requirements of hi-end customer segment. Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company also received orders to export steel pipe to the market. In recent months, the company has continuously expanded its new export markets and have the first order to the Latin America.

In its export activities, Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited has always followed requirements and regulations of goods certificate of origin as well as strict technical standards in different markets, especially the US and Europe. For steel products exported to India, to gain C/O form AI, the company has regularly imported hot rolled steel material from different Indian plants such as JSW, Essar, Tata to meet with C/O principles. In addition, this has contributed to further enhance trade relationship between Vietnam and India.

In the domestic market, the company has also maintained its long-term relation with hot rolled steel companies in Vietnam and using local material to ensure localisation rate for exported products as well as strict principles on certificates of origin.

With the target to expand its export markets, bringing Hoa Phat steel pipe around the world and maintaining its leading position in term of market share in Vietnam, the Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited has always paid attention to improve quality and diversify products. The company has exported steel pipe to many countries across the world such as North America, Southeast Asia and some new markets such as India, Australia and Latin America so far.

In May, its steel sales reached more than 65,000 tonnes, increasing 10 per cent from the previous month. In the first five months of the year, its total steel pipe sales were 297,000 tonnes, representing 10 per cent year-on-year hike and accounting for 29.95 per cent of market share.

In 2019, in order to diversify types of steel pipe products, the Company has invested in Zone E project - installing 325 large-sized pipe production line worth US$4 million for all main equipment and auxiliary machinery at Hoa Phat Hung Yen Steel Pipe Factory.

Products of large size pipes are used a lot in road and bridge projects, steel structures for large national projects, fire protection systems, high-rise buildings, apartments, gas and oil pipelines …

It is expected that after being launched in the market, this new product line will contribute to increase production for steel pipes from 2,000-3,000 tonnes per month.

Nghi Tran