Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoa Phat JSC : steel pipe expands its export markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 10:29pm EDT

14/06/2019 09:20

The first shipment of galvanised steel pipe of Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited arrived at Cohin port, a big port city in southwestern India in May. Indian partner said the company's steel pipe product met with their requirements of hi-end customer segment. Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company also received orders to export steel pipe to the market. In recent months, the company has continuously expanded its new export markets and have the first order to the Latin America.

In its export activities, Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited has always followed requirements and regulations of goods certificate of origin as well as strict technical standards in different markets, especially the US and Europe. For steel products exported to India, to gain C/O form AI, the company has regularly imported hot rolled steel material from different Indian plants such as JSW, Essar, Tata to meet with C/O principles. In addition, this has contributed to further enhance trade relationship between Vietnam and India.

In May 2019, the steel sales of Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited reached more than 65,000 tonnes, increasing 10 per cent from the previous month

In the domestic market, the company has also maintained its long-term relation with hot rolled steel companies in Vietnam and using local material to ensure localisation rate for exported products as well as strict principles on certificates of origin.

With the target to expand its export markets, bringing Hoa Phat steel pipe around the world and maintaining its leading position in term of market share in Vietnam, the Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited has always paid attention to improve quality and diversify products. The company has exported steel pipe to many countries across the world such as North America, Southeast Asia and some new markets such as India, Australia and Latin America so far.

In May, its steel sales reached more than 65,000 tonnes, increasing 10 per cent from the previous month. In the first five months of the year, its total steel pipe sales were 297,000 tonnes, representing 10 per cent year-on-year hike and accounting for 29.95 per cent of market share.

In 2019, in order to diversify types of steel pipe products, the Company has invested in Zone E project - installing 325 large-sized pipe production line worth US$4 million for all main equipment and auxiliary machinery at Hoa Phat Hung Yen Steel Pipe Factory.

Products of large size pipes are used a lot in road and bridge projects, steel structures for large national projects, fire protection systems, high-rise buildings, apartments, gas and oil pipelines …

It is expected that after being launched in the market, this new product line will contribute to increase production for steel pipes from 2,000-3,000 tonnes per month.

Nghi Tran

Disclaimer

Hoa Phat Group JSC published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 02:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17pNAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Prices $6.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
11:17pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Global Tensions Rise On Apparent Oil-tanker Attacks
DJ
11:07pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Delivers Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation
AQ
11:03pSONY : U.S. hedge fund Third Point urges Sony to spin off chip business
AQ
10:57pAlexandria Announces Receipt of Superior Proposal from Agnico Eagle and Commencement of Matching Period with Chantrell Ventures
GL
10:54pKaskela Law LLC Announces Important Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadlines – APYX, WSR and INVVY
GL
10:51pBRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. - BV
GL
10:49pTOBU RAILWAY : New Pier「Embassy Villa Memorial Parks」at Lake Chuzenji,Nikko Tochigi-Prefecture Japan, open on June 1 (PDF)
PU
10:44pMOUNT BURGESS MINING N L : Cleansing Statement and Appendix 3B 14/06/2019 (pdf 679 KB)
PU
10:42pTUBACEX : China raises anti-dumping duties on some U.S., EU steel tubes and pipes
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About