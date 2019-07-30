Log in
Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC : HAGL Agrico announces the information of converting convertible bonds issued in 2018 into shares

07/30/2019 | 07:15am EDT

HAGL Agrico announces the information of converting convertible bonds into shares pursuant to the Resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders No. 0605/18/NQĐHĐCĐ-HAGL Agrico dated 6 May 2018, with the following information:

1. Date of converting convertible bonds into shares: 9 August 2019

2. Value of convertible bonds: 2,217,100,000,000 (two thousand two hundred and seventeen billion, one hundred million) dongs.

3. Number of convertible bonds: 221,710 (two hundred and twenty one thousand, seven hundred and ten) bonds

4. Conversion price: VND 10,000/share

5. Conversion ratio: 1:1000 (01 bond is converted into 1,000 shares)

6. Number of HNG shares to be issued for conversion of bonds : 221,710,000 (two hundred and twenty one million, seven hundred and ten thousand) shares

7. Total value of issued shares (per par value): VND 2,217,100,000,000 (two thousand two hundred and seventeen billion, one hundred million dongs)

8. Current charter capital: VND 8,868,438,950,000

9. Charter capital after converting bonds into shares: VND 11,085,538,950,000

For official document: link download

Disclaimer

Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:14:10 UTC
