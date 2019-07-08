Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC : Notice of transaction of related person of internal person

Notice of transaction of related person of internal person
1. Information of trader:
- Organization: Hoang Anh Gia Lai JSC
- Nationality: Vietnamese
- Business registration certificate no: 5900377720 issued on 01/06/2016 by the Planning and Investment Department of Gia Lai Province
- Head office: 15 Truong Chinh, Phu Dong Ward, Gia Lai Province, Vietnam
- Tel: 0269 2225888 Fax: 0269 2222335 Email: ………... Website: ..................
- Position/ Relationship with the public company: Parent company of public company
2. Information of internal person of public company:
- Full name of internal: VO TRUONG SON
- Nationality: Vietnamese
- ID No: 089073000034
- Resident address: 158/55 Pham Van Chieu, Ward 9, Go Vap District, HCMC
- Position in the public company: member of the Board of Directors
- Relationship with trader: Legal representative, General Director
- Number of shares holded by internal (if any): 513,170,840 (57.86%)
+ Owned by HAGL JSC: 512,665,840 shares
+ Own by individual: 505,000 shares
3. Code of stock trading: Share of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural Joint Stock Company (HNG)
4. The trading account of share mentioned above: 3/021C121710 at VNDIRECT
5. Number of shares before transaction: 512,665,840 shares (57.81%)
6. Number of shares to be sold: 60,000,000 shares
7. Number of shares after transaction: 452,665,840 shares (51.04 %)
8. Purpose of transaction: Debt restructuring
9. Trading method: put through
10. Time of trading: 12 July 2019 to 12 August 2019