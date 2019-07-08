Log in
Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC : Notice of transaction of related person of internal person

07/08/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Notice of transaction of related person of internal person

1. Information of trader:

- Organization: Hoang Anh Gia Lai JSC

- Nationality: Vietnamese

- Business registration certificate no: 5900377720 issued on 01/06/2016 by the Planning and Investment Department of Gia Lai Province

- Head office: 15 Truong Chinh, Phu Dong Ward, Gia Lai Province, Vietnam

- Tel: 0269 2225888 Fax: 0269 2222335 Email: ………... Website: ..................

- Position/ Relationship with the public company: Parent company of public company

2. Information of internal person of public company:

- Full name of internal: VO TRUONG SON

- Nationality: Vietnamese

- ID No: 089073000034

- Resident address: 158/55 Pham Van Chieu, Ward 9, Go Vap District, HCMC

- Position in the public company: member of the Board of Directors

- Relationship with trader: Legal representative, General Director

- Number of shares holded by internal (if any): 513,170,840 (57.86%)

+ Owned by HAGL JSC: 512,665,840 shares

+ Own by individual: 505,000 shares

3. Code of stock trading: Share of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural Joint Stock Company (HNG)

4. The trading account of share mentioned above: 3/021C121710 at VNDIRECT

5. Number of shares before transaction: 512,665,840 shares (57.81%)

6. Number of shares to be sold: 60,000,000 shares

7. Number of shares after transaction: 452,665,840 shares (51.04 %)

8. Purpose of transaction: Debt restructuring

9. Trading method: put through

10. Time of trading: 12 July 2019 to 12 August 2019

Disclaimer

Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 09:57:01 UTC
