Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC : Notice of transaction of related person of internal person

Notice of transaction of related person of internal person

1. Information of trader:

- Organization: Hoang Anh Gia Lai JSC

- Nationality: Vietnamese

- Business registration certificate no: 5900377720 issued on 01/06/2016 by the Planning and Investment Department of Gia Lai Province

- Head office: 15 Truong Chinh, Phu Dong Ward, Gia Lai Province, Vietnam

- Tel: 0269 2225888 Fax: 0269 2222335

- Position/ Relationship with the public company: Parent company of public company

2. Information of internal person of public company:

- Full name of internal: VO TRUONG SON

- Nationality: Vietnamese

- ID No: 089073000034

- Resident address: 158/55 Pham Van Chieu, Ward 9, Go Vap District, HCMC

- Position in the public company: member of the Board of Directors

- Relationship with trader: Legal representative, General Director

- Number of shares holded by internal (if any): 513,170,840 (57.86%)

+ Owned by HAGL JSC: 512,665,840 shares

+ Own by individual: 505,000 shares

3. Code of stock trading: Share of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural Joint Stock Company (HNG)

4. The trading account of share mentioned above: 3/021C121710 at VNDIRECT

5. Number of shares before transaction: 512,665,840 shares (57.81%)

6. Number of shares to be sold: 60,000,000 shares

7. Number of shares after transaction: 452,665,840 shares (51.04 %)

8. Purpose of transaction: Debt restructuring

9. Trading method: put through

10. Time of trading: 12 July 2019 to 12 August 2019