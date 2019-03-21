Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hobart City Council : Food Recall - Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Published on 22 March 2019

Bridgewater Poultry is conducting a recall of the below products due to microbial (Salmanella Enteriditis) contamination which may cause illness if consumed.

Affected Products

Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs 700g barcode 9300633636982, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 600g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 700g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 800g, Loddon Valley Barn Laid 600g (VIC and SA only).

Best Before BB: 20 MAR 19, 23 MAR 19, 27 MAR 19, 30 MAR 19, 3 APR 19, 6 APR 19, 10 APR 19, 14 APR 19, 17 APR 19, 20 APR 19, 24 APR 19, 27 APR 19, 29 APR19

What to do

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Contact details

Consumers seeking details on the recalls can find out more on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand Website or Bridgewater Poultry website.

Bridgewater Poultry phone: 03 5437 3100

Disclaimer

Hobart City Council published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 00:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pCITY OF BEAUMONT CA : Riverside County Innovation Month
PU
08:36pNIKKEI : Japan March flash manufacturing PMI unchanged, output falls the most since May 2016
RE
08:29pU.S. Tightens North Korea Sanctions After Failed Trump-Kim Summit
DJ
08:24pAs worries about populism in Europe rise, investors bet on stock market volatility
RE
08:20pQUEBEC BUDGET 2019-2020 : Innovative Medicines Canada welcomes investments in R&D and artificial intelligence
PU
08:11pNYSE WINS UBER, PINTEREST LISTINGS : sources
RE
08:10pHOBART CITY COUNCIL : Food Recall - Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs
PU
08:04pJapan finance minister says economy recovering, sales tax hike to go ahead
RE
07:55pBond Yields, Bank Stocks Sink as Cautious Fed Worries Investors -- Update
DJ
07:53pJapan's February consumer inflation slows, stays distant from BOJ's goal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
2NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
3MS INDUSTRIE AG : MS INDUSTRIE AG: Sale of production for the Daimler world engine in the USA
4VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED : VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:VMC) Kangaroo Kaves Drilling Update- ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Fox 2000, arm behind 'Hidden Figures,' to close under Disney

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.