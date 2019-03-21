Hobart City Council : Food Recall - Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs

Published on 22 March 2019

Bridgewater Poultry is conducting a recall of the below products due to microbial (Salmanella Enteriditis) contamination which may cause illness if consumed.

Affected Products

Woolworths 12 Cage Free Eggs 700g barcode 9300633636982, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 600g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 700g, Victorian Fresh Barn Laid Eggs 800g, Loddon Valley Barn Laid 600g (VIC and SA only).

Best Before BB: 20 MAR 19, 23 MAR 19, 27 MAR 19, 30 MAR 19, 3 APR 19, 6 APR 19, 10 APR 19, 14 APR 19, 17 APR 19, 20 APR 19, 24 APR 19, 27 APR 19, 29 APR19

What to do

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Contact details

Consumers seeking details on the recalls can find out more on the Food Standards Australia New Zealand Website or Bridgewater Poultry website.

Bridgewater Poultry phone: 03 5437 3100