Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hobbled by coronavirus, China's first-quarter GDP shrinks for first time on record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 02:55am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing

China's economy shrank in the March quarter for the first time since current records began almost three decades ago, as the coronavirus shut down factories and shopping malls and put millions out of work.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 6.8% in January-March year-on-year, official data showed on Friday, a slightly larger decline than the 6.5% forecast by analysts and reversing a 6% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

It was the first contraction in the world's second-largest economy since at least 1992 when official quarterly GDP records started.

Providing a silver lining was a much smaller-than-expected fall in factory production in March, suggesting tax and credit relief for virus-hit firms was helping restart parts of the economy shut down since February.

However, analysts say Beijing faces an uphill battle to revive growth and stop massive job losses as the global spread of the virus devastates demand from major trading partners and as local consumption slumps.

"First-quarter GDP data is still largely within expectations, reflecting the toll from the economic standstill when the whole society was on lockdown," said Lu Zhengwei, Shanghai-based chief economist at Industrial Bank.

"Over the next phase, the lack of overall demand is of concern. Domestic demand has not fully recovered as consumption related to social gatherings is still banned while external demand is likely to be hammered as pandemic spreads."

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP fell 9.8% in the first three months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said, just off expectations for a 9.9% contraction, and compared with 1.5% growth in the previous quarter.

Statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong told a press briefing after the data that China's economic performance in the second-quarter is expected to be much better than in the first.

However, weaker domestic consumption, which has been the biggest growth driver, remains a concern, as incomes slow and the rest of the world falls into recession.

Per capita disposable income, after adjusting for inflation, fell 3.9% from a year earlier in the first quarter, the data showed.

"We are hesitant to think that this is just a one quarter event, Q2 will also likely be lower than expectation," said Ben Luk, senior multi asset strategist at State Street Global Markets in Hong Kong.

"To offset weakness in external demand, we will see some policy support later this month or early May."

Industrial output fell by a less-than-expected 1.1% in March from a year earlier. Highlighting the challenges in consumption, however, was a 15.8% fall in retail sales, which was larger than expected.

PANDEMIC IMPACT

Economists' forecasts for first-quarter GDP ranged widely given the many uncertainties around the pandemic's economic and social impact in China.

The virus has infected more than 2 million globally and killed more than 140,000. China, where the virus first emerged, has reported more than 3,000 deaths although new infections have dropped significantly from their peak.

Of major concern for policymakers is social stability among its 1.4 billion citizens, millions of whom migrate from rural areas to cities to find work each year.

The urban jobless rate fell to 5.9% in March from 6.2% in February, suggesting the pain in the labour market is yet to be reflected in official numbers.

However, analysts warn of nearly 30 million job losses this year due to stuttering work resumptions and plunging global demand, outpacing the more than 20 million layoffs seen during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

RESCUE PACKAGE

China's stability-obsessed leaders have pledged more steps to combat the slump but are mindful of the lessons learned in 2008-09 when massive stimulus saddled the economy with mountains of debt.

Last month, the ruling Communist Party's Politburo said it was considering measures such as more local government special bonds and special treasury bonds.

"We expect Beijing to deliver a large stimulus package soon to combat the worst recession in decades, with most of the financing to be provided by the PBOC (People's Bank of China)," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note.

The PBOC has already loosened monetary policy to help free up credit to the economy, but its easing so far has been less aggressive than during the global financial crisis.

The government will also lean on fiscal stimulus to spur infrastructure investment and consumption, which could push the 2020 budget deficit to a record high.

For 2020, China's economic growth is expected to stumble to 2.5%, its slowest annual pace in nearly half a century, a Reuters poll showed this week.

By Gabriel Crossley and Kevin Yao

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aImperial Brands delays release of half-year earnings by two weeks due to coronavirus
RE
03:16aWorkspace offers rent relief for customers amid coronavirus lockdown
RE
03:16aEMB EUROPEAN MILK BOARD : Milk production costs of 44.07 ct/kg in Germany far from being covered
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aOil mixed as China economy gloom overshadows plans to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown
RE
03:11aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Pension fund balance sheet statistics to be published earlier and more frequently
PU
03:08aOil mixed as China economy gloom overshadows plans to ease U.S. coronavirus lockdown
RE
03:07aIndonesia to expand tax breaks to more sectors to prevent 'bankruptcies'
RE
03:02aEuropean stock index futures as Trump eyes restart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4CUTERA, INC. : CUTERA, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : Roche develops new serology test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group