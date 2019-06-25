Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hochwald Foods GmbH : sets course for sustainable development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 03:11pm EDT
25.06.2019

Strategic aim of above-average dividends achieved

Thalfang / Maria Laach, 25 June 2019

2018 saw Hochwald continue to implement the Hochwald 2020 Strategy. Initial successes were reflected in an above-average milk price of € 0.345/kg. Key milestones like the fixed-price model and the MilkPlus program were implemented.

The cooperative dairy achieved a total of € 1.54 billion in sales revenue, with an export quota of 45.5% and an equity ratio of 33.4%.

2018 Fiscal Year

Sales revenue rose by 0.7% to € 1,544.7 m in the year under review. Much like the previous year, 2018 was marked by considerable volatility. Differences in fat and protein utilisation was the primary reason. Protein listings remained at a historic low for the third year in a row, while fixed prices were recorded for butter. Milestones in the reporting year included the introduction of the MilkPlus quality and sustainability program. 50% of Hochwald farmers took part in the MilkPlus program - that is equivalent to roughly 75% of cooperative milk - and secured themselves a supplement on their milk price in doing so. The program will be continue to be developed in 2019. The fixed-price model has been offered since the end of 2018. Based on the market milk price, farmers can commit quantities that are billed at the fixed price. So far, approximately 450 farmers have signed the framework agreement.

In 2018, milk suppliers for the cooperative were paid an above-average milk price of € 0.345/kg (+ €0.006/kg compared to the preceding year).

Key investments were made at the sites in Thalfang, Bolsward and Hünfeld in the year under review. In Thalfang, construction of a new warehouse was completed and preparations are now underway for the installation of a fourth condensed milk line. In Bolsward, production has started on condensed milk in glass bottles. Further investments were made at the cheese factory in Hünfeld to expand capacity. Initial payments have also been made for planning and approvals for the new plant in Mechernich. The investment sum for fixed assets was € 43.4 m in total. In 2018 the company's equity capital increased to € 190.7 m, and the equity ratio increased from 31.5% to 33.4%.

Growth in 2019

The road ahead for the milk market was considerably clearer at the beginning of 2019 than the year before. This was partially down to a moderate growth in milk production which, on the whole, is currently below that of the previous year in both Germany and the EU. Given the feed situation, milk supply is expected to be less in the first half of 2019 than it was in the previous year. All the while, Hochwald continues to pursue the objectives of the Hochwald 2020 Strategy. Detlef Latka, Chief Executive Officer: 'We have our sights set firmly on our strategic objectives and will continue to focus on sustainable business development. We have reduced the time to market by restructuring our sales division, and are focussing on the strong-growth regions outside Europe.'

As a cooperative, Hochwald views continuous and sustained growth as a key priority. 'Unlike listed companies, we do not think in quarterly figures; long-term outcomes are what matters to us. At the same time, our goal is to permanently achieve an above-average milk price for our producers. We are laying the foundations for this with projects like our new dairy plant in Mechernich in North Rhine-Westphalia', explains Latka. Construction started with the groundbreaking ceremony in May 2019. Commissioning and the official opening are scheduled for 2021.

The Representative Assembly has also decided to issue an additional instalment of profit sharing certificates. Existing investors have the option of exchanging profit sharing certificates from the instalment expiring in 2019; new investors will also be sought out. A volume of approximately € 40 is planned.

Elections Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of Hochwald Milch eG

Meinolf Bödefeld, Thomas Fischer and Frank Hammen finished their terms on the Board of Directors and were all re-elected by the Representative Assembly.

André Dietsch, Marko Führer, Gerhard Jordan, Heinz Rütjes, Richard Schreiner, Georg Wilsmann and Klaus Werner Wolf came to the end of their terms on the Supervisory Board. Heinz Rütjes was not available for re-election. All other Supervisory Board members were re-elected by the Representative Assembly. Edgar Trimborn stepped down from the Supervisory Board prematurely. Andreas Buttgereit and Wilfried Fielenbach were newly elected to the Supervisory Board.

Facts and figures

2018

2017

Total turnover

€ m

1,544.7

1,534.2

of which exports

€ m

840.7

835.4

Milk supply

kg m

2,238.2

2,255.0

Employees

1,848

1,892

Property, plant and equipment investments

€ m

49.3

37.6

Unit price at 4.0% fat and 3.4% protein, incl. supplementary payment, excl. VAT

€/kg

0.345

0.339

Contact:
Hochwald Foods GmbH
Kathrin Lorenz
Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 6504 125 129
Email: k.lorenz(at)hochwald.de

Disclaimer

Hochwald Foods GmbH published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 19:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Save Your Seat! 4R Technology Review Field Day - July 16
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNew Jersey Task Force Subpoenas Firms That Got Tax Credits
DJ
03:11pHOCHWALD FOODS GMBH : sets course for sustainable development
PU
03:08pChinese electric automaker BYD opens first plant in Canada
RE
03:08pFACEBOOK : Fed to hold Facebook's crypto coin to 'high' bar - Powell
RE
02:58pECB seeks only minor change to League's plan on central bank gold reserves
RE
02:57pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide After Fed's Powell Emphasizes 'wait-and-see' Stance On Rates
DJ
02:56pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Polish Customers Take Part in European Broiler Training Course
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About