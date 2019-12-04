Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoeven: Congress Should Approve USMCA Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:35pm EST
12.04.19

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven today joined a Senate colloquy urging the House of Representatives to move forward with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which, according to the International Trade Commission, will increase U.S. agricultural and food exports to Canada and Mexico by $2.2 billion when fully implemented. Hoeven outlined the severe weather challenges facing U.S. agriculture producers and the need to provide them with the certainty of passage of this trade agreement.

'Our farmers and ranchers are facing real challenges back home. Severe weather has destroyed crops or made them impossible to harvest. Unjustified retaliatory tariffs have disrupted markets and driven prices lower. That is why Congress must approve USMCA now. Now, more than ever, farmers and ranchers depend on stability in our trading relationships with Canada and Mexico - our nation's two largest trading partners,' said Hoeven on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

The senator worked to ensure that the USMCA benefits North Dakota producers by:

  • Eliminating Canada's Downgrade of U.S. Wheat: Hoeven worked to ensure that USMCA eliminates Canada's automatic downgrade of imported U.S. wheat to feed grade to help make certain that grading standards and services are non-discriminatory.

Additionally, USMCA:

  • Expands access to the Canadian market for U.S. poultry, eggs and dairy and eliminates Canada's Class 6 and 7 dairy program.
  • Requires 75 percent of auto content to be produced in North America in order to be exempt from tariffs, up from 62.5 percent.
  • Makes needed modernizations on intellectual property, digital trade and financial services.

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 20:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pVERINT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : SREP Capital Requirements 2020
PU
04:20pTWITTER : Response to White House Attack on Solar Tariff Study
PU
04:20pBUNGE LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pCARTERS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pTWITTER : to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference 2019
PU
04:19pChris R. Stark Joins EyeCare Services Partners as Vice President, Managed Care
BU
04:19pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
GL
04:19pMEDIAWAN IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE LAUNCH OF TWO NEW INTERNATIONAL ENGLISH-LANGUAGE SERIES :   “That Dirty Black Bag”, co-produced by Palomar and the American studio BRON, and “Big Five”, filmed by Gilles de Maistre in South Africa
BU
04:18pCANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group