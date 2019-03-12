Log in
Hoeven: EPA Issues Proposed Regulations Allowing E15 to be Sold Year-Round, Promoting Transparency & Stability in RIN Market

03/12/2019 | 07:33pm EDT
03.12.19

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven today issued the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a proposed rule to extend the Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) waiver to include gasoline blended with up to 15 percent ethanol (E15) on a year-round basis as well as to promote transparency and stability in the Renewable Identification Number (RIN) market.

Today's announcement aligns with the President's executive order from last fall that directed the EPA to advance these priorities. The RVP waiver previously only allowed the sale of E10 during the summer months. Hoeven has been working with both Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to address the RVP issue and allow the year-round sale of E15.

'Allowing the sale of E15 throughout the year will be an important boost for our nation's corn growers,' said Hoeven. 'It is very important to help our farmers now due to low commodity prices, which is why we've consistently urged the administration over the past year to extend the Reid Vapor Pressure waiver. We welcome the EPA's action today, and we will continue to press for the rule to be finalized in time for the summer driving season.'

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:32:11 UTC
