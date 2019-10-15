Log in
Hoeven: EPA's Final Proposal Should Ensure RFS Obligations Are Met

10/15/2019 | 11:43pm BST
10.15.19

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven released the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began seeking public comment on the administration's proposal to ensure that 15 billion gallons of biofuels are blended into the nation's fuel supply starting in 2020. This is the first step of the administration's recently-announced Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) agreement, which will also seek to remove barriers to the sale of year-round E15 and advance RIN market transparency and reform.

'Our farmers need certainty during these difficult times, and we will continue working to ensure the EPA's final proposal meets the obligations of the RFS, while also being fair to traditional energy producers. We encourage North Dakota's agriculture and energy industries to submit their input to the administration.'

-###-

John Hoeven published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 22:42:05 UTC
