Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoeven: Interior Awards More Than $2.8 Million to Bolster North Dakota's Efforts to Reclaim Abandoned Coal Mines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 06:18pm EST
02.06.20

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Appropriations and Energy and Natural Resources Committees, today announced that the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) at the U.S. Department of the Interior has made available $2,823,000 to the State of North Dakota for coal mine reclamation projects. The funds are provided through OSMRE's Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation Program which is collected by a fee on each ton of all coal produced in the U.S.

'North Dakota has long demonstrated that we can produce more energy with better environmental stewardship, and our state's reclamation practices are a strong example of that,' said Hoeven. 'With these funds, North Dakota can continue working to reclaim former mines, restoring these areas and preserving our air, land and water.'

Hoeven continues to work to advance a states-led energy regulatory approach to provide flexibility based on local factors, such as geography and reclamation practices for energy development while ensuring good environmental outcomes.

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 23:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pDELUXE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:57pVIAD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:57pEBAY : NYSE Owner Abandons Potential eBay Deal -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:55pPINTEREST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54pT-Mobile beats quarterly estimates as Sprint merger decision looms
RE
06:53pSIGMA HEALTHCARE : Market update
PU
06:51pT MOBILE US : Mobile Projecs More Cusomer Gains in 2020
DJ
06:50pSILICON MOTION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50pFBL FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something New -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Aurora Cannabis to take C$1 billion in charges, cuts 500 jobs as CEO exits
2TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev CFO Says He's Ready to Close Chapter and Do Something N..
4AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORPORATION : On shareholder vote reforms, BlackRock sits on the fence
5T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates as Sprint merger decision looms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group