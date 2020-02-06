Hoeven: Interior Awards More Than $2.8 Million to Bolster North Dakota's Efforts to Reclaim Abandoned Coal Mines

02.06.20

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Appropriations and Energy and Natural Resources Committees, today announced that the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) at the U.S. Department of the Interior has made available $2,823,000 to the State of North Dakota for coal mine reclamation projects. The funds are provided through OSMRE's Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation Program which is collected by a fee on each ton of all coal produced in the U.S.

'North Dakota has long demonstrated that we can produce more energy with better environmental stewardship, and our state's reclamation practices are a strong example of that,' said Hoeven. 'With these funds, North Dakota can continue working to reclaim former mines, restoring these areas and preserving our air, land and water.'

Hoeven continues to work to advance a states-led energy regulatory approach to provide flexibility based on local factors, such as geography and reclamation practices for energy development while ensuring good environmental outcomes.

-###-