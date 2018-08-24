Log in
Hoeven: North dakotan Awarded Nearly $1.5 Million to Help Prevent Diabetes, Heart Disease & Stroke

08/24/2018 | 01:17am CEST
08.23.18

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded the North Dakota Department of Health nearly $1.5 million for diabetes, heart disease and stroke prevention programs. The funds support the evaluation and implementation of strategies to prevent and manage these diseases, especially among populations that are disproportionally affected.

'Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in North Dakota, and diabetes affects the well-being of tens of thousands of our state's residents,' Hoeven said. 'These funds will support strategies to address these serious health issues and reduce their prevalence in our communities.'

-###-

John Hoeven published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:16:01 UTC
