Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoeven Statement on Senate Confirmation of Mark Menezes as Deputy Energy Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:27pm EDT
08.04.20

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Mark Menezes as Deputy Secretary of Energy, the second-highest ranking leader at the Energy Department. During his confirmation hearing, Hoeven secured a commitment from Menezes to continue working to maintain the nation's oil and gas production capacity and provide a true path forward for coal, both through the development of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies and ensuring a fair value for coal as a reliable source of baseload power.

Prior to his confirmation as Deputy Secretary, Menezes served as Under Secretary for Energy advising the Energy Secretary on energy policy and existing and emerging technologies.

'As the number two at the Department of Energy, we look forward to continuing to work with Deputy Secretary Mark Menezes to advance North Dakota energy priorities and appreciate his commitment to maintain his support for our oil and lignite industries,' said Hoeven. 'Deputy Secretary Menezes has been a good partner in supporting our oil producers and in advancing the rules for the 45Q tax credit, which will make CCUS projects commercially viable. Ensuring coal is fairly valued in the market, combined with our efforts to advance CCUS, will help provide certainty for producers of this critical source of baseload power now and into the future.'

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 19:26:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Global Printed Carton Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% Through 2020-2024 | Rise In Demand for Digital Printing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:45pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YayYo, Inc. – YAYO
BU
03:44pVINCI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:40pALLIANZ : Italy's Atlantia says hits 'concrete difficulties' in talks on Autostrade split
RE
03:40pCorn Drops on Higher Yield Forecast
DJ
03:40pUGI : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:39pHONDA MOTOR : Canada recalls 53,770 Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles
AQ
03:39pDANGERS IN THE CAR : TxDOT's New Augmented Reality Game Urges Drivers to Never Drive Distracted
BU
03:35pNAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
03:35pMAGELLAN GOLD : Appoints Mining Industry Veteran Michael Lavigne as President and Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group