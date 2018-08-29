Log in
Hoffa: Senate Must Quickly Approve Reappointment Of Pearce To NLRB

08/29/2018 | 05:20pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about the White House's renomination of Mark Gaston Pearce as a member of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"For more than eight years, Mark Pearce has shown working Americans that he is a public servant who is looking out for their well-being. He proved it while he served as NLRB Chairman from 2011 through 2017, and we know he will continue to do so as a member of the board.

"The Teamsters ask the Senate for speedy consideration of his nomination so he can continue to serve the public now through August 2023." 

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Ted Gotsch, (202) 624-6911
tgotsch@teamster.org

 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters


