Hoffa: Senate Must Quickly Approve Reappointment Of Pearce To NLRB

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about the White House's renomination of Mark Gaston Pearce as a member of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

"For more than eight years, Mark Pearce has shown working Americans that he is a public servant who is looking out for their well-being. He proved it while he served as NLRB Chairman from 2011 through 2017, and we know he will continue to do so as a member of the board.

"The Teamsters ask the Senate for speedy consideration of his nomination so he can continue to serve the public now through August 2023."

