Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoftex Group AG: Manuela Spörl becomes the new CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:55am EDT

DGAP-News: Hoftex Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Hoftex Group AG: Manuela Spörl becomes the new CFO

06.07.2020 / 09:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

Hof, 06.07.2020 - The Supervisory Board of Hoftex Group AG, one of the largest family-run textile companies in Europe, has appointed Manuela Spörl (47) as the new Chief Financial Officer effective August 1st, 2020. She succeeds Robert Seibold, who currently holds both the position of Chief Financial Officer at ERWO Holding AG - the Hoftex Group AG's main shareholder which holds 84 percent of total shares - as well as at Hoftex Group AG. Due to increased regulatory requirements and the expanded range of responsibilities for the executive bodies at both organisations, the Supervisory Boards of both companies have decided to appoint a separate Chief Financial Officer for each company.

Manuela Spörl has a degree in business administration and has been working for Hoftex Group AG since 2000. Her professional career began in the Corporate Controlling department, and in 2012 she was appointed to the Executive Board. In this role Manuela Spörl has been responsible for an additional range of duties and various group projects. She was also granted power of attorney in 2015.

Robert Seibold has been working in management positions in the area of finance for companies of the ERWO Holding AG since 1988. In August 2018, he was appointed CFO of ERWO Holding AG, where he took over responsibility for the corporate law and financial matters of the entire group. He will continue his current activities at ERWO Holding AG unchanged. The Supervisory Board of Hoftex Group AG as well as the management and the management staff thank Robert Seibold for his valuable contribution to the success of Hoftex Group AG and wish him continued success with his duties in the ERWO Group.

Note to the editor:

The Hoftex Group AG (formerly Textilgruppe Hof AG), headquartered in Hof (Bavaria), acts as the financial holding company for a group of medium-sized companies in the textile industry. In 2019, the group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 171.1 million and currently employs more than 1,100 people worldwide. The Hoftex Group is one of the largest family-run textile companies in Europe and has shaped the international textile industry for around 160 years. The main activities of the group are the production of raw and coloured yarns, the manufacture of technical as well as decorative fabrics and the production of nonwovens for technical applications and the clothing industry. In its three business units Hoftex (yarns), Tenowo (nonwovens) and Neutex (technical and decorative fabrics), the group combines production, research and development expertise that is unique in the textile industry. The Hoftex Group AG maintains production locations in Germany, Europe, North America and China and supplies its products to leading companies in the automotive, textile and consumer goods industries including retailers. The shares of Hoftex Group AG are listed in the small and mid-cap segment m:access of the Bavarian Stock Exchange in Munich.


Press contact:
Charles Barker GmbH, Tobias Eberle, Fon + 49 69 79 40 90 24, Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de


06.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hoftex Group AG
Fabrikzeile 21
95028 Hof
Germany
Phone: ++49 9281 49-0
Fax: ++49 9281 49-216
E-mail: IR@hoftexgroup.com
Internet: www.hoftexgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006760002
WKN: 676000
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1086745

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1086745  06.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1086745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:14aUK new car market down a third as tentative restart reveals subdued demand
PU
04:14aJD COM : and P&G Launch New Sustainability Program during 's “Green Stream Initia …
PU
04:14aFORFARMERS N : partner in research program on sustainable production of grass and forage crops
PU
04:14aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy connects the world's most powerful hydro unit to the grid…
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : Half-year statement on the termination of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont and signature of a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF by transfer of assets
PU
04:14aCARBIOS : begins construction on industrial demonstration plant in final step to commercializing its PET recycling technology
PU
04:14aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Indicates that Medicaid Expansion Has Led to Earlier Cancer Detection Among Individuals with Low Income
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions not adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
04:14aFABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S A : Content of resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group