Hog Futures Leap on China Virus, Trade

By Benjamin Parkin



Hog futures soared Thursday as Washington and Beijing resumed talks over trade and a deadly swine virus spread in China.

Lean hog contracts for October delivery rose 5.7% to 55.475 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, hitting their upper daily limit of 3 cents.

Traders attributed much of the rally, which started earlier this week, to spreading African swine fever in China, which has the world's largest pig herd.

The country's agriculture ministry said more pigs died of the virus--which is deadly to hogs but not to humans--in Henan province after reporting an outbreak in Liaoning earlier this month. China introduced tariffs on U.S. pork this year, and traders were betting that any threat to supply could increase the need for alternative sources of pork.

The virus "in the largest hog herd in the world is major news and it appears it is not going away anytime soon," said Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing in a note.

The rally in hog prices accelerated after U.S. and Chinese officials said they planned to restart negotiations after more than two months of impasse. Analysts say any resolution with China, one of the U.S.'s largest pork buyers, could be a major boon to the hog market.

Prices were also responding to recent signals that the U.S. and Mexico, the largest American pork importer and which recently introduced tariffs of its own, were also approaching a deal of some sort. But President Trump, however, on Thursday suggested a broader resolution to negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement was further away.

The Wall Street Journal reported that he told his team: "If we don't have a breakthrough, don't do the deal."

Cattle futures were little changed. Traders are waiting for the week's physical trade to get started before betting on significant price moves. CME August live cattle futures ended unchanged at $1.08325 a pound, with the more-active October contract rising 0.3%.

Market observers say meatpackers are offering around $1.08 a pound for cattle to slaughter, with producers asking for as much as $1.14. Prices last week averaged $1.11.

-Liyan Qi and Michael C. Bender contributed to this article.

