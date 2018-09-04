Hog Futures Rally on China Disease Outbreak

By Benjamin Parkin



Hog futures started the week with a bounce after an outbreak of a deadly swine disease in China appeared to gather steam over the weekend.

Lean hog futures for October delivery rose 1.3% to 51.075 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Tuesday. December-dated contracts rose 3.5%.

China's agriculture ministry reported a series of new outbreaks of African Swine Fever over the weekend, bringing the total to at least eight. Traders were betting that the disease was spreading faster than initially thought. China, a major pork consumer, has the world's largest pig herd.

"China is home to half of the world's pig population, over 400 million head," said Dennis Smith, a broker at Archer Financial Services. "Every hog they have to cull represents a hog carcass that will need to be imported."

Beijing earlier this year introduced tariffs on American pork imports that rose to as much as 70%. Some analysts say that a domestic shortfall of pork could hasten the end of those duties as Chinese consumers look elsewhere for supply. Other observers are concerned that the disease could spread outside of China and impact other hog herds. African Swine Fever is not harmful to humans.

Domestically, physical hog prices showed signs of stabilizing on Tuesday after weeks of losses. Market observers said that meatpackers were due to pay steady money for to pigs to slaughter. Prices had fallen sharply over the summer as large supplies gave meatpackers bargaining power to lower bids.

Physical prices ended last week at $36.57 per 100 pounds. That had helped drag down the futures market, which has also fallen in recent weeks. Wholesale pork prices turned higher, however.

Cattle futures also rose on Tuesday. CME October live cattle contracts rose 1% to $1.09875 a pound. Physical prices last week averaged $1.07 a pound, down from $1.09 a week earlier, but analysts said traders were betting that futures were low enough after a selloff on Friday.

