Hogs and Pigs (June 2020)

Quarterly Hogs and Pigs
Executive Summary
Travis Averill, Chief Livestock Branch
|
Survey
Item
|
Initial EstimateCurrent RevisionNet RevisionCurrent Estimate
(1,000 head)
(1,000 head)
(1,000 head)
(1,000 head)
|
December 1, 2019
All Hogs and Pigs
|
77,338
+390
+1,710
79,048
|
Pig Crop
|
35,101
+198
+1,104
36,205
2019
2020
(1,000 head)
% Change from Previous Year
All Hogs and Pigs Breeding Hogs Market Hogs
75,725 6,410 69,316
79,634 6,326 73,308
↑ 5.2
↓ 1.3
↑ 5.8
|
Top 5 States
|
Inventory
|
(1,000 head)
|
Iowa
|
25,200
|
Minnesota
|
9,600
|
North Carolina
|
9,400
|
Illinois
|
5,500
|
Indiana
|
4,550
Million head
81
79
U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs
79.6
77
75
73
71
69
67
65
63
61
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016 2017
2018
2019
2020
June
March
Disclaimer
NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:23:19 UTC