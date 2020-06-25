Log in
Hogs and Pigs (June 2020)

06/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

Executive Summary

Travis Averill, Chief Livestock Branch

Survey

Item

Initial EstimateCurrent RevisionNet RevisionCurrent Estimate

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

December 1, 2019

All Hogs and Pigs

77,338

+390

+1,710

79,048

Pig Crop

35,101

+198

+1,104

36,205

2019

2020

(1,000 head)

% Change from Previous Year

All Hogs and Pigs Breeding Hogs Market Hogs

75,725 6,410 69,316

79,634 6,326 73,308

5.2

1.3

5.8

Top 5 States

Inventory

(1,000 head)

Iowa

25,200

Minnesota

9,600

North Carolina

9,400

Illinois

5,500

Indiana

4,550

Million head

81

79

U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

79.6

77

75

73

71

69

67

65

63

61

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016 2017

2018

2019

2020

June

March

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:23:19 UTC
