Hogs and Pigs (March 2020)

03/27/2020 | 06:28am EDT

Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

Executive Summary

Travis Averill, Chief

Livestock Branch

March 26, 2020

2020 March Hogs & Pigs Survey

Number of Samples

March 26, 2020

U.S. Hogs and Pigs Revisions

Initial

Current

Net

Current

Survey

Item

Estimate

Revision

Revision

Estimate

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

September 1, 2019

All Hogs and Pigs

77,678

+1,020

+905

78,583

Pig Crop

35,306

+1,055

+1,063

36,369

December 1, 2019

All Hogs and Pigs

77,338

+1,320

+1,320

78,658

Pig Crop

35,101

+906

+906

36,007

March 26, 2020

U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1

2019

2020

% Change from

(1,000 head)

Previous Year

All Hogs and Pigs

74,661

77,629

4.0

Breeding Hogs

6,349

6,375

0.4

Market Hogs

68,313

71,254

4.3

Top 5 States

Inventory

(1,000 head)

Iowa

24,600

Minnesota

9,300

North Carolina

9,200

Illinois

5,400

Indiana

4,150

Million head

U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs

78.7

79

77

77.6

75

74.7

73

71

69

67

65

63

61

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

March

December

March 26, 2020

March 1, 2020 Hogs and Pigs Inventory

(000) Head and Percent Change from Previous Year

March 26, 2020

U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1

2019

2020

% Change from

(1,000 head)

Previous Year

Market Hogs

68,313

71,254

4.3

Less than 50 lbs

21,373

22,221

4.0

50 - 119 lbs

19,168

19,853

3.6

120 - 179 lbs

15,001

15,581

3.9

180 lbs or more

12,771

13,598

6.5

Million head

Market Hogs by Weight Class

23

19

15

11

Mar 2017 Jun 2017 Sep 2017 Dec 2017

Mar 2018 Jun 2018

Sep 2018 Dec 2018 Mar 2019

Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020

LT 50 LBS

50 TO 119 LBS

120 TO 179 LBS

GE 180 LBS

March 26, 2020

U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1

2019

2020

% Change from

(1,000 head)

Previous Year

Sows Farrowed

3,099

3,158

1.9

Intentions

Mar- May

3,133

3,119

0.4

Jun - Aug

3,275

3,134

4.3

Million head

U.S. Quarterly Sows Farrowed

3.3

3.2

3.13

3.1

3.16

3.12

3.0

2.9

2.8

2.7

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Dec-Feb Estimates

Mar-May Intentions

Jun-Aug Intentions

March 26, 2020

U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1

2019

2020

% Change from

(1,000 head)

Previous Year

Pig Crop

33,163

34,734

4.7

(Number)

Pigs per Litter

10.70

11.00

2.8

Pigs per LitterU.S. Quarterly Pigs per Litter

11.30

11.00

10.70

11.09

11.00

10.70

10.40

10.10

9.80

9.50

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

December - February

September - November

March 26, 2020

Trade Expectations Compared to NASS Estimates Percent of Previous Year

All Hogs and Pigs

103.4

104.0

Breeding Hogs

100.4

101.4

Market Hogs

103.5

104.3

Dec-Feb Pig Crop

103.2

104.7

Mar-May Farrowings

99.5

100.3

Jun-Aug Farrowings

95.7

100.5

95.5

96.5

97.5

98.5

99.5

100.5

101.5

102.5

103.5

104.5

Trade Range

Trade Average

NASS

March 26, 2020

All Hogs and Pigs

First Estimate vs Final Estimate

Million head

84

79

74

69

64

59

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Trade Range

ASB First Estimate

ASB Final Estimate

March 26, 2020

Breeding Herd Inventory

Disposition and Utilization

Dec 1

Mar 1

Sow

Year

Estimate

Slaughter

Additions

Estimate

Utilization

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(1,000 head)

(Percent)

2011

5,778

792

802

5,788

49

2012

5,803

823

840

5,820

48

2013

5,819

805

822

5,836

48

2014

5,757

779

873

5,851

48

2015

5,939

792

835

5,982

49

2016

6,002

782

760

5,980

49

2017

6,110

802

790

6,098

49

2018

6,179

834

865

6,210

49

2019

6,326

829

852

6,349

49

2020

6,471

873

777

6,375

49

March 26, 2020

Canadian Imports by Quarter

Feeder Pigs and Slaughter Hogs

(1,000 head)

1,453

1,409

1,412

1,401

1,366

1,375

1,398

1,327

1,326

1,326

1,320

1,299

1,257

1,262

1,267

21%

17%

17%

17%

16%

15%

1,222

16%

15%

16%

15%

16%

1,124

18%

84%

85%

16%

15%

17%

16%

84%

79%

83%

83%

83%

85%

85%

84%

84%

85%

17%

83%

82%

84%

84%

83%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Feeder

Slaughter

March 26, 2020

U.S. Prices Received by Farmers

for Hogs and Corn

Hogs $/cwt

Corn $/bu

Hogs

Corn

$100

$8.50

Month

$/lbs

$/bu

August

58.50

3.93

$90

$7.50

September

47.70

3.80

October

$80

$6.50

49.10

3.84

November

$70

$5.50

48.00

3.68

December

47.30

3.71

January

$60

$4.50

47.80

3.79

$50

$3.50

Hog to Corn

$40

$2.50

Month

Ratio

$30

$1.50

August

14.89

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

September

12.55

Hogs

Corn

October

12.79

November

13.04

December

12.75

January

12.61

March 26, 2020

Upcoming Reports

Agricultural Prices

March 31

Grain Stocks

Prospective Plantings

Rice Stocks

April 1

Cotton System, Fats & Oils, Grain

Crushings

April 2

Dairy Products

April 9

Crop Production

April 24

Cattle on Feed

March 26, 2020

USDA NASS Data Users' Meeting

USDA NASS Data Users' Meeting

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT

For more information and to register please go to

www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting/index.php

All Reports Available At

www.nass.usda.gov

For Questions

  1. 720-3570
  1. 727-9540

nass@usda.gov

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 10:27:07 UTC
