|
Hogs and Pigs (March 2020)
03/27/2020 | 06:28am EDT
Executive Summary
Travis Averill, Chief
Livestock Branch
2020 March Hogs & Pigs Survey
Number of Samples
U.S. Hogs and Pigs Revisions
|
|
|
Initial
|
Current
|
Net
|
Current
|
Survey
|
Item
|
Estimate
|
Revision
|
Revision
|
Estimate
|
|
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 1, 2019
|
All Hogs and Pigs
|
77,678
|
+1,020
|
+905
|
78,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pig Crop
|
35,306
|
+1,055
|
+1,063
|
36,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 1, 2019
|
All Hogs and Pigs
|
77,338
|
+1,320
|
+1,320
|
78,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pig Crop
|
35,101
|
+906
|
+906
|
36,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
% Change from
|
|
|
(1,000 head)
|
Previous Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Hogs and Pigs
|
74,661
|
77,629
|
4.0
|
↑
|
Breeding Hogs
|
6,349
|
6,375
|
0.4
|
↑
|
Market Hogs
|
68,313
|
71,254
|
4.3
|
↑
|
|
Top 5 States
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(1,000 head)
|
|
Iowa
|
24,600
|
↑
|
Minnesota
|
9,300
|
↑
|
North Carolina
|
9,200
|
↑
|
Illinois
|
5,400
|
↑
|
Indiana
|
4,150
|
↓
|
Million head
|
U.S. Quarterly Hogs and Pigs
|
78.7
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.6
|
|
75
|
74.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 1, 2020 Hogs and Pigs Inventory
(000) Head and Percent Change from Previous Year
U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
% Change from
|
|
(1,000 head)
|
Previous Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Hogs
|
68,313
|
71,254
|
4.3
|
↑
|
Less than 50 lbs
|
21,373
|
22,221
|
4.0
|
↑
|
50 - 119 lbs
|
19,168
|
19,853
|
3.6
|
↑
|
120 - 179 lbs
|
15,001
|
15,581
|
3.9
|
↑
|
180 lbs or more
|
12,771
|
13,598
|
6.5
|
↑
|
Million head
|
Market Hogs by Weight Class
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
11
|
Mar 2017 Jun 2017 Sep 2017 Dec 2017
|
Mar 2018 Jun 2018
|
Sep 2018 Dec 2018 Mar 2019
|
Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020
|
LT 50 LBS
|
50 TO 119 LBS
|
120 TO 179 LBS
|
GE 180 LBS
U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
% Change from
|
|
(1,000 head)
|
Previous Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sows Farrowed
|
3,099
|
3,158
|
1.9
|
↑
|
Intentions
|
|
|
|
|
Mar- May
|
3,133
|
3,119
|
0.4
|
↓
|
Jun - Aug
|
3,275
|
3,134
|
4.3
|
↓
|
Million head
|
U.S. Quarterly Sows Farrowed
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.13
|
3.1
|
3.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.12
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
2.9
2.8
2.7
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
Dec-Feb Estimates
|
|
|
Mar-May Intentions
|
|
|
Jun-Aug Intentions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Hogs and Pigs March 1
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
% Change from
|
|
(1,000 head)
|
Previous Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pig Crop
|
33,163
|
34,734
|
4.7
|
↑
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Number)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pigs per Litter
|
10.70
|
11.00
|
2.8
|
↑
Pigs per LitterU.S. Quarterly Pigs per Litter
10.70
10.40
10.10
9.80
9.50
|
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
December - February
|
|
September - November
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade Expectations Compared to NASS Estimates Percent of Previous Year
|
All Hogs and Pigs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.4
|
|
|
104.0
|
|
Breeding Hogs
|
|
|
|
100.4
|
|
|
|
|
101.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Hogs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.5
|
|
|
|
104.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec-Feb Pig Crop
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar-May Farrowings
|
|
|
|
99.5
|
|
|
100.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun-Aug Farrowings
|
|
95.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.5
|
96.5
|
97.5
|
98.5
|
99.5
|
100.5
|
101.5
|
102.5
|
103.5
|
|
|
104.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade Range
|
Trade Average
|
|
NASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Hogs and Pigs
First Estimate vs Final Estimate
Million head
84
79
74
69
64
59
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Trade Range
|
ASB First Estimate
|
ASB Final Estimate
|
Breeding Herd Inventory
Disposition and Utilization
|
|
Dec 1
|
|
|
Mar 1
|
Sow
|
Year
|
Estimate
|
Slaughter
|
Additions
|
Estimate
|
Utilization
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(1,000 head)
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
5,778
|
792
|
802
|
5,788
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
5,803
|
823
|
840
|
5,820
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
5,819
|
805
|
822
|
5,836
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
5,757
|
779
|
873
|
5,851
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
5,939
|
792
|
835
|
5,982
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
6,002
|
782
|
760
|
5,980
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
6,110
|
802
|
790
|
6,098
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
6,179
|
834
|
865
|
6,210
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
6,326
|
829
|
852
|
6,349
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
6,471
|
873
|
777
|
6,375
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canadian Imports by Quarter
Feeder Pigs and Slaughter Hogs
(1,000 head)
|
1,453
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
1,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,401
|
1,366
|
1,375
|
|
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,327
|
1,326
|
1,326
|
1,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
1,267
|
21%
|
17%
|
17%
|
17%
|
16%
|
15%
|
|
|
1,222
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16%
|
15%
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
18%
|
|
|
|
|
84%
|
85%
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
15%
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16%
|
84%
|
|
|
79%
|
83%
|
83%
|
83%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85%
|
85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84%
|
84%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85%
|
17%
|
83%
|
82%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83%
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feeder
|
|
|
Slaughter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Prices Received by Farmers
for Hogs and Corn
|
Hogs $/cwt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn $/bu
|
|
Hogs
|
Corn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$8.50
|
Month
|
$/lbs
|
$/bu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
58.50
|
3.93
|
$90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$7.50
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.70
|
3.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
$80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$6.50
|
49.10
|
3.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November
|
|
|
$70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$5.50
|
48.00
|
3.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.30
|
3.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
|
|
$60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.50
|
47.80
|
3.79
|
$50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hog to Corn
|
$40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.50
|
Month
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.50
|
August
|
14.89
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
September
|
|
|
12.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hogs
|
Corn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upcoming Reports
|
|
Agricultural Prices
|
March 31
|
Grain Stocks
|
Prospective Plantings
|
|
|
Rice Stocks
|
|
|
|
|
April 1
|
Cotton System, Fats & Oils, Grain
|
Crushings
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 2
|
Dairy Products
|
|
|
|
|
April 9
|
Crop Production
|
|
|
|
|
April 24
|
Cattle on Feed
|
|
USDA NASS Data Users' Meeting
USDA NASS Data Users' Meeting
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT
For more information and to register please go to
www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting/index.php
All Reports Available At
www.nass.usda.gov
For Questions
-
720-3570
-
727-9540
nass@usda.gov
Disclaimer
|
|