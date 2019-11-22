Hoivatilat Oyj: Hoivatilat Plc has received information concerning a negative statement published by Clearance Capital concerning Aedifica's tender offer for all shares in Hoivatilat

Hoivatilat Plc

Stock exchange release

November 22, 2019 at 12:05 am EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION 'IMPORTANT INFORMATION' BELOW.

Hoivatilat Plc

Stock exchange release

November 22, 2019 at 12:00 am EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION 'IMPORTANT INFORMATION' BELOW.

Hoivatilat Plc has received information concerning a negative statement published by Clearance Capital concerning Aedifica's tender offer for all shares in Hoivatilat

Hoivatilat Plc (the 'Company') has today received information that the company's shareholder Clearance Capital Limited has published the following press release:

**

'Open Letter from Clearance Capital to Hoivatilat plc shareholders recommending that you reject the Tender Offer in its current form as it does not fully reflect the value of the Company.

FRI, NOV 22, 2019 08:55 CET

Dear Fellow Hoivatilat plc Shareholders,

The funds we manage hold 8.6% of Hoivatilat plc ('Hoivatilat' or the 'Company'). Following careful consideration of Aureit Holding Oy's ('Aedifica' or 'the Offeror') voluntary public cash tender offer for the shares in Hoivatilat announced on 4 November 2019 ('Tender Offer'), we have come to the conclusion that the Tender Offer does not reflect the value of the Company and its unique growth prospects. We have, therefore, decided to reject the offer. We urge you to do the same.

In reaching our decision, we have reflected on Aedifica's development since it joined the public market. We have admired the Offeror's business for many years. Firstly, Aedifica identified the unique opportunity in Belgian healthcare properties and executed its strategy well. Secondly, the company has been very astute to leverage its premium share price rating to fund its growth as an independent business in a highly accretive manner. It is no surprise that it has made the Tender Offer. The Offeror is seeking to take advantage of the unique opportunity in Finland and Sweden at a price that will place much of the value that Hoivatilat's business will generate over the coming years in the hands of the Aedifica shareholders.

Our conviction in the prospects of the Company remains steadfast. Hoivatilat offers shareholders growth prospects shared by very few other companies in the European real estate public market, if any. The opportunity to further develop community assets in Finland - be they kindergartens, schools or care homes - sets the Company apart. The Finnish care homes market is very attractive given the breadth of demand as Finland deals with the needs of its ageing population and the highly supportive stance of the Finnish state. The Company's prospects are enhanced by the addition of Sweden to the Company's areas of focus. The Offeror's stated intention to keep the Company's business separate within the proposed combined entity underscores Hoivatilat's unique access to these attractive markets with their unique cultures and regulatory frameworks.

We are not swayed by the apparent premium of the offer price over the EPRA NAV based on the unaudited consolidated business review of Hoivatilat for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 as the NAV does not include the significant economic value of the development business and the development pipeline.

The Company and the Board should feel justifiably proud of what they have achieved thus far. We share their excitement about the Company's growth prospects and are keen to support them on this journey. While the Hoivatilat Board believes that Hoivatilat would benefit from Aedifica's access to the equity markets in order to finance Hoivatilat's future growth in the Nordic markets, we see no reason why the Company should not be able to raise its own capital to fund growth as an independent entity. We, for one, would be supportive of the Company issuing new equity to fund accretive transactions and developments.

Whilst shareholders owning 22.5% of the Company have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Tender Offer in the absence of an offer above €16 per share, we expect that there are many shareholders that feel, like us, that the Tender Offer does not adequately compensate them for the future returns they were looking forward to. We are aware of shareholders holding 28.4% of the Company, which includes holdings managed by Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning, OP Fund Management Company Ltd on behalf of OP funds and Clearance Capital, who have no intention to accept the Tender Offer.

It is our hope that our fellow shareholders will reject the Tender Offer to either allow Hoivatilat to continue as an independent business or to prompt the Offeror to improve its offer significantly.

Yours faithfully

Oliver Gilbert

Portfolio Manager

Clearance Capital Limited

London'

**

Jussi Karjula

CEO

Hoivatilat Plc

Hoivatilat in brief

Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, AND SHARE(S) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE FROM OR ON BEHALF OF ANY PERSONS, IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE MAKING OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES LAWS OR OTHER LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION, APPROVAL, OR FILING WITH ANY REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOT EXPRESSLY CONTEMPLATED BY THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. THIS TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, AND THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS AND ANY AND ALL OTHER MATERIALS RELATED THERETO WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY THE APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY VIOLATING THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ('FSMA'). ACCORDINGLY, THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER ARE NOT BEING DISTRIBUTED TO, AND MUST NOT BE PASSED ON TO, THE GENERAL PUBLIC IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE; OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE (SUCH PERCENTAGE INCLUDING VOTING SHARES IN SUCH BODY CORPORATE ALREADY HELD BY THE BODY CORPORATE ACQUIRING SUCH VOTING SHARES), WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND.

Notice to U.S. Shareholders

U.S. shareholders are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Hoivatilat is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act') and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') thereunder. The Tender Offer is made to Hoivatilat's shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those on which it is made to all other shareholders of Hoivatilat to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including the Tender Offer Document, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to Hoivatilat's other shareholders.

The Tender Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares in Hoivatilat, which is domiciled in Finland. Information distributed in connection with the Tender Offer is subject to the disclosure requirements of Finland, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial statements and financial information to be included in the Tender Offer Document have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies.

It may be difficult for Hoivatilat's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Hoivatilat are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and all of their respective officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Hoivatilat's shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or Hoivatilat or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Hoivatilat and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement.

The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14 (e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act as a 'Tier II' tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Finnish law. Accordingly, the Tender Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. -shareholders of Hoivatilat of such information. In addition, the financial advisors to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Hoivatilat, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. shareholder may be taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each shareholder is urged to consult its independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer.

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy or completeness of the Tender Offer Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Hoivatilat Plc (the 'Company') has today received information that the company's shareholder Clearance Capital Limited has published the following press release:

**

'Open Letter from Clearance Capital to Hoivatilat plc shareholders recommending that you reject the Tender Offer in its current form as it does not fully reflect the value of the Company.

FRI, NOV 22, 2019 08:55 CET

Dear Fellow Hoivatilat plc Shareholders,

The funds we manage hold 8.6% of Hoivatilat plc ('Hoivatilat' or the 'Company'). Following careful consideration of Aureit Holding Oy's ('Aedifica' or 'the Offeror') voluntary public cash tender offer for the shares in Hoivatilat announced on 4 November 2019 ('Tender Offer'), we have come to the conclusion that the Tender Offer does not reflect the value of the Company and its unique growth prospects. We have, therefore, decided to reject the offer. We urge you to do the same.

In reaching our decision, we have reflected on Aedifica's development since it joined the public market. We have admired the Offeror's business for many years. Firstly, Aedifica identified the unique opportunity in Belgian healthcare properties and executed its strategy well. Secondly, the company has been very astute to leverage its premium share price rating to fund its growth as an independent business in a highly accretive manner. It is no surprise that it has made the Tender Offer. The Offeror is seeking to take advantage of the unique opportunity in Finland and Sweden at a price that will place much of the value that Hoivatilat's business will generate over the coming years in the hands of the Aedifica shareholders.

Our conviction in the prospects of the Company remains steadfast. Hoivatilat offers shareholders growth prospects shared by very few other companies in the European real estate public market, if any. The opportunity to further develop community assets in Finland - be they kindergartens, schools or care homes - sets the Company apart. The Finnish care homes market is very attractive given the breadth of demand as Finland deals with the needs of its ageing population and the highly supportive stance of the Finnish state. The Company's prospects are enhanced by the addition of Sweden to the Company's areas of focus. The Offeror's stated intention to keep the Company's business separate within the proposed combined entity underscores Hoivatilat's unique access to these attractive markets with their unique cultures and regulatory frameworks.

We are not swayed by the apparent premium of the offer price over the EPRA NAV based on the unaudited consolidated business review of Hoivatilat for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2019 as the NAV does not include the significant economic value of the development business and the development pipeline.

The Company and the Board should feel justifiably proud of what they have achieved thus far. We share their excitement about the Company's growth prospects and are keen to support them on this journey. While the Hoivatilat Board believes that Hoivatilat would benefit from Aedifica's access to the equity markets in order to finance Hoivatilat's future growth in the Nordic markets, we see no reason why the Company should not be able to raise its own capital to fund growth as an independent entity. We, for one, would be supportive of the Company issuing new equity to fund accretive transactions and developments.

Whilst shareholders owning 22.5% of the Company have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Tender Offer in the absence of an offer above €16 per share, we expect that there are many shareholders that feel, like us, that the Tender Offer does not adequately compensate them for the future returns they were looking forward to. We are aware of shareholders holding 28.4% of the Company, which includes holdings managed by Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning, OP Fund Management Company Ltd on behalf of OP funds and Clearance Capital, who have no intention to accept the Tender Offer.

It is our hope that our fellow shareholders will reject the Tender Offer to either allow Hoivatilat to continue as an independent business or to prompt the Offeror to improve its offer significantly.

Yours faithfully

Oliver Gilbert

Portfolio Manager

Clearance Capital Limited

London'

**

Jussi Karjula

CEO

Hoivatilat Plc

Hoivatilat in brief

Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, AND SHARE(S) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE FROM OR ON BEHALF OF ANY PERSONS, IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE MAKING OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES LAWS OR OTHER LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION, APPROVAL, OR FILING WITH ANY REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOT EXPRESSLY CONTEMPLATED BY THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. THIS TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, AND THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS AND ANY AND ALL OTHER MATERIALS RELATED THERETO WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY THE APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY VIOLATING THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ('FSMA'). ACCORDINGLY, THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER ARE NOT BEING DISTRIBUTED TO, AND MUST NOT BE PASSED ON TO, THE GENERAL PUBLIC IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE; OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE (SUCH PERCENTAGE INCLUDING VOTING SHARES IN SUCH BODY CORPORATE ALREADY HELD BY THE BODY CORPORATE ACQUIRING SUCH VOTING SHARES), WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND.

Notice to U.S. Shareholders

U.S. shareholders are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Hoivatilat is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act') and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') thereunder. The Tender Offer is made to Hoivatilat's shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those on which it is made to all other shareholders of Hoivatilat to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including the Tender Offer Document, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to Hoivatilat's other shareholders.

The Tender Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares in Hoivatilat, which is domiciled in Finland. Information distributed in connection with the Tender Offer is subject to the disclosure requirements of Finland, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial statements and financial information to be included in the Tender Offer Document have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies.

It may be difficult for Hoivatilat's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Hoivatilat are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and all of their respective officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Hoivatilat's shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or Hoivatilat or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Hoivatilat and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement.

The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14 (e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act as a 'Tier II' tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Finnish law. Accordingly, the Tender Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. -shareholders of Hoivatilat of such information. In addition, the financial advisors to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Hoivatilat, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. shareholder may be taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each shareholder is urged to consult its independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer.

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy or completeness of the Tender Offer Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.