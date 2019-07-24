Log in
HolidayCheck Makes Digital Identity Easier for Users

07/24/2019 | 03:00am EDT

LONDON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced that it has deployed its identity management platform for hotel rating and travel booking portal, HolidayCheck

In concrete terms, this enables users to simply, securely, and conveniently authenticate themselves via the portal’s website or mobile app to book a holiday and submit ratings. In total, HolidayCheck has more than 1 million hotels, 9.4 million hotel ratings, and over 10 million photos and videos.

As the second-largest online travel agency in the German-speaking market, HolidayCheck deals with numerous users every day whose data must be managed securely and smoothly. This is particularly true during the holiday season, when users of the portal have to identify themselves to quickly book last-minute offers. HolidayCheck wants to strengthen trust and loyalty in the brand by accelerating the entire identity management process to offer its customers an Urlauber*-friendly service.

"Auth0's authentication solution allows us to quickly and easily authenticate millions of users each month across multiple platforms, so they can book their holiday with us without a long time delay and give feedback smoothly," says Björn Zapadlo, director of technology at HolidayCheck.

“It’s great to work with like-minded individuals who are not only seeing value from your product, but also share your values as a company. A shared focus on trust makes our partnership with HolidayCheck that much better, and we look forward to helping them become the most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world,” said Steven Rees-Pullman, GM of EMEA at Auth0.

The Auth0 solution has enabled HolidayCheck to handle more than 21 million authentication transactions in the last 30 days. With Auth0, Zapadlo and his team are improving their ability to personalise the online experience and bookings for many different types of buyers. More details on HolidayCheck's implementation of Auth0 can be found here.

* Urlauber [uːɐlaʊbɐ] is the German term for vacationer, holidaymaker.

About HolidayCheck
HolidayCheck enables every Urlauber to find and book the individually suitable holiday thanks to authentic evaluations, the expertise of their own travel agency, and the knowledge of the community. It is based on over 9.4 million hotel evaluations, its own TÜV-certified online travel agency with around 220 travel experts, and the offers of more than 100 tour operators and other tourism providers. Urlaubers can also find lots of helpful information and inspiration in the travel forum with up to 2.9 million visitors per month, in the HolidayCheck online magazine Away, and on the new HolidayCheck cruise platform. HolidayCheck AG, a subsidiary of the HolidayCheck Group, was founded in 2003 and is based in Bottighofen, Switzerland, near the German border town of Constance.

About Auth0
Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. IDaaS includes cloud-based solutions for identity and access management (IAM) capabilities such as Single Sign On (SSO). Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.

Media contacts:

Silvia Hänig
shaenig@wireside.com
haenig@i-kom.org
0173-3838572
089-44848127

Mark Fowler
Racepoint Global for Auth0, EMEA
auth0@racepointglobal.com  
+44 (0) 77 1124 4113

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
