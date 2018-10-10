Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Holidays Begin at Celebration Dinner Show in Pigeon Forge on Oct. 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

At the Christmas Celebration Dinner Show, the joys and wonders of winter and the holidays weave a special tale as the attraction’s yuletide show returns for its second season. Opening Friday, Oct. 19 and continuing through Jan. 5, 2019, families are invited to create new holiday memories as holiday classics are combined with breathtaking acts and acrobatics, heart-warming music, merry décor and a festive, delicious feast.

This one-of-a-kind, “must see” show combines spectacular holiday music, a live nativity, and millions of dollars in special effects. An exciting variety of acrobatic feats and an ice skating spectacular provide thrills that will last long after the show. Set in a small town that’s hit by a major snowstorm, the audience is taken on a journey with the cast to discover if these Christmas festivities will be cancelled, or whether the storm has set the stage for the most miraculous Christmas ever.

A Celebration version of The Nutcracker and the classic “12 Days of Christmas” are sure to become audience favorites. To conclude the show, a seasonal rendition of “Go Tell It On The Mountain” will move the audience as the scene is transformed into a Winter Wonderland and Christmas light spectacular.

“Here at Celebration Dinner Show, we are thrilled about welcoming guests to share this special holiday story that will inspire one and all,” said Jamie Parish, General Manager. Our cast is excited to return for a second season and provide guests with the chance to create new family traditions and holiday memories.

Another star of this show is the yuletide feast. Featuring mouthwatering food of magnificent proportions, this holiday feast treats guests to tantalizing tastes including the original creamy vegetable soup recipe, homemade buttery biscuits, sugar cured ham, pan fried chicken, signature macaroni and cheese, sweet potato delight, and a specialty dessert. Unlimited Coke products, tea and coffee also are part of the meal.

For the complete Christmas show schedule, visit www.dpdinnershowtickets.com or contact the box office at 844-322-4400 for ticketing.

About World Choice Investments: Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show and Celebration Dinner Show, operates dinner attraction venues for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Branson, Missouri and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Our shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25pQATAR FUEL : Woqod opens new petrol station in Old Slata
AQ
08:25pSAFETY INCOME & GROWTH : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
08:24pQSE nears 10,000 levels on strong buying interests
AQ
08:23pRUPERT MURDOCH : James Murdoch in line to replace Musk as Tesla chairman
RE
08:23pBOYD GAMING : Grandmaster Flash, Queen Nation, Led Zepagain and Mick Adams & The Stones Perform at Cannery’s The Club in November
PU
08:23pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Partners with Live Nation to Provide Talent for Project Inspire - South Korea’s Newest Premier Entertainment Destination
PU
08:23pHAMMER FIBER OPTICS HOLDINGS CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22pSPRINT : Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael
PR
08:21pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Autoliv, Inc. Investors (ALV)
GL
08:20pAMSCOT : Will Be Recognized in the Children's Safety Village
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.