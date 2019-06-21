Holistic Science Pain Clinic : Celebrates 10 Years Serving the Greater Joliet Community

This year marks a decade that Dr. Asad Cheema and his team of professionals at the Holistic Science Pain Clinic have been assisting the Greater Joliet, IL community. With a combination of traditional and holistic medicine, their approach combines both methods in treating their patients’ conditions.

Since its founding in March of 2009, Holistic Science Pain Clinic has stated its mission to spread the word on the results that holistic healing remedies can offer. Dr. Cheema’s combination of education, both locally at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and internationally at the Imperial College London, and over 25 years in practice, have given him insight on how these two medical paths can converge to produce effective results.

With a focus on pain management, Dr. Asad Cheema’s specialty has become a necessary response of prescribing narcotic pain killers that have contributed to the ongoing opioid epidemic across the country. One of these tools is Acupressure, which according to WebMD can help with a variety of conditions including: osteoarthritis, migraine, back pain, neck pain, fibromyalgia, and nerve pain.

After serving the greater community for a decade, Dr. Asad Cheema and his staff at Holistic Science Pain Clinic say, “We’re looking forward to many more years of service.”

