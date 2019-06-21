Log in
Holistic Science Pain Clinic : Launches Brand New Website

0
06/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Dr. Cheema Assad and the staff at Holistic Science Pain Clinic in Joliet, IL are proud to announce the launch of a brand new website. With an updated look and a streamlined visitor interface it has made communicating with patients and potential patients simple and efficient.

With new features such as a live chat function, easily accessible patient forms and variety of ways to directly contact the clinic right from the site, communicating with the Holistic Science team has never been easier.

Every visitor can check to see which insurance providers are accepted, browse all the clinic specialties and many of the conditions that are commonly treated, as well as have most of the most frequently asked questions answered right on the site.

This is only the latest step Dr. Cheema has taken in streamlining the practice in his constant effort to create the best patient experience possible.

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Assad Cheema MD, Holistic Science Pain Clinic was built around the idea that the best in beauty and Medical Spa technology and procedures should be made available to everyone at an affordable cost. With this vision in mind and a laser-like focus on patient care this top-notch medical spa was born.


© Business Wire 2019
