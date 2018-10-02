Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Holland & Knight LLP : & Knight Attorneys David Friedman and Jennifer Hernandez Author Comprehensive Research Brief on Effectiveness and Costs of California Climate Policies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 12:17am CEST
SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 1, 2018)
- A new research brief by Holland & Knight attorneys David Friedman and Jennifer Hernandez analyzes the effectiveness and cost consequences of California's climate policies in relation to international and national greenhouse gas reduction pledges and achievements and the differential cost burdens imposed within the state's disparate regions and ethnicities. The research brief was published by Chapman University and is available here.

Among the key findings:

  • California's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions far exceeds the national GHG reduction commitments pledged by wealthy Paris Agreement signatories, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom. GHG emissions in these countries have leveled off, or even increased and caused significant economic consequences for consumers and manufacturers. As a result, the influence of Paris Agreement advocates in national and regional elections has been reduced.
  • Not withstanding California's well-publicized claims as a national climate change leader, 41 other states have reduced per capita GHG emissions by more than California, primarily by switching from coal to natural gas-fired electric power generation and to a lesser extent by lower GHG emissions from vehicle fleets that get more miles per gallon of gasoline consumed. Within the continental United States (Lower 48), California's regulatory programs have resulted in the highest electricity and transportation fuel prices. In contrast, electricity and transportation fuel costs in states that have achieved significantly greater GHG reductions have been far more stable and have had much less impact on lower-income residents.
  • Within California, climate-based regulations have caused or contributed to the Lower 48's highest housing prices (2.5 higher than the national average), largest housing shortage (a 3 million home shortfall resulting in the nation's highest poverty rate and contributing to the nation's largest homeless population) and extremely regressive costs that disproportionately burden working families and the poor, the majority of whom are ethnic minorities. Climate policies are ardently championed by advocates, candidates and elected officials from the San Francisco Bay Area, which is far wealthier and less racially diverse than the remainder of the state or the country. Out-migration of working Californians from urban jobs centers has disproportionately burdened Latino and African American families forced to move ever farther east from Coastal job centers to get to housing they can afford - and are also forced to pay higher utility costs to heat and cool their homes and higher transportation costs to manage multi-hour daily 'supercommutes' that harm the health of drivers. Climate-based transportation policies have been particularly ineffective, with transit ridership continuing to fall notwithstanding billions in public investment and regulatory strategies such as intentionally increasing traffic congestion to induce transit ridership.
The authors critique California's metric of reducing GHG emissions within the state, which encourages relocating people and jobs to states with much higher per capita GHG emissions and actually increases global GHG emissions - and ignores GHG from goods imported to and consumed within California. They recommend that California retool its climate program by requiring the same level of disclosure of the effectiveness and relative cost burdens of proposed climate mandates that is required under the federal Clean Air Act and focus on climate priorities that have far more meaningful global GHG emission consequences such as appropriate forestry management.

Holland & Knight also is representing The 200, a coalition of civil rights leaders in a lawsuit against the California Air Resources Board based on the disparate impacts of the state's climate policies on minority communities. A copy of the lawsuit is available here.

Disclaimer

Holland & Knight LLP published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aPwC says more tech is solution for higher audit standards
RE
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Lewis Garseedah Brown II of Liberia Chair of Fourth Committee
PU
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Jorge Skinner-Klee of Guatemala Chair of Second Committee
PU
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Ion Jinga of Romania Chair of First Committee
PU
01:00aMexican auto parts makers see new trade deal boosting output
RE
12:57aKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : counsels Brookfield in connection with $1B term loan B facility, $200M revolving credit facility
PU
12:57aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Mahmoud Saikal of Afghanistan Chair of Third Committee
PU
12:57aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Michel Xavier Biang of Gabon Chair of Sixth Committee
PU
12:57aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Gillian Elizabeth Bird of Australia Chair of Fifth Committee
PU
12:56aTrump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
3Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit
4Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
5TESLA : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.