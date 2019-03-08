Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Holland & Knight LLP : & Knight's Missy Turra Named Ultimate Attorney by Jacksonville Business Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 02:05pm EST

Jacksonville, Fla. (March 8, 2019) - Holland & Knight Partner Missy Turra was named among Jacksonville Business Journal's Ultimate Attorneys in a ceremony honoring Northeast Florida's leading lawyers Thursday night at The River Club.

The Jacksonville Business Journal Ultimate Attorney awards are based on skill and talent shown professionally as well as on the attorney's involvement in civic leadership, charitable endeavors and other facets of community life.

Ms. Turra is the practice group leader for Holland & Knight's Southeast Real Estate Practice Group, which includes real estate attorneys in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta and Charlotte, and co-chair of the firm's national Condominium Development & Conversion Team. She has practiced in the area of master-planned communities, condominium, and mixed-use and resort development for more than 25 years.

She is recognized as a leading attorney in her practice by The Best Lawyers in America, which named her Jacksonville Real Estate Lawyer of the Year in 2017, and in The Legal 500 guide.

In the community, Ms. Turra serves on the board of The Greenwood School and has chaired the board since 2017. The Greenwood School is a middle and high school serving students with learning differences.

Disclaimer

Holland & Knight LLP published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 19:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pU.S. Case in Mozambique Debt Runs Into Trouble
DJ
02:35pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Crop Production (March 2019)
PU
02:24pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower After Jobs Report
DJ
02:23pCURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Loss After Weaker-than-expected Jobs Report
DJ
02:15pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Consumer Credit Increases in January 2019
PU
02:10pValentis International Engages OGGI EQUITY, Europe
SE
02:05pHOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP : & Knight's Missy Turra Named Ultimate Attorney by Jacksonville Business Journal
PU
01:57pAs Draghi Moves to Avert Recession, Eurozone Looks for a Jolt
DJ
01:50pTHE OILWORKER : March 2019
PU
01:45pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Seeks Nominees for the American Lamb Board
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
3INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.