Holland & Knight LLP : & Knight's Missy Turra Named Ultimate Attorney by Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, Fla. (March 8, 2019) - Holland & Knight Partner Missy Turra was named among Jacksonville Business Journal's Ultimate Attorneys in a ceremony honoring Northeast Florida's leading lawyers Thursday night at The River Club.

The Jacksonville Business Journal Ultimate Attorney awards are based on skill and talent shown professionally as well as on the attorney's involvement in civic leadership, charitable endeavors and other facets of community life.

Ms. Turra is the practice group leader for Holland & Knight's Southeast Real Estate Practice Group, which includes real estate attorneys in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta and Charlotte, and co-chair of the firm's national Condominium Development & Conversion Team. She has practiced in the area of master-planned communities, condominium, and mixed-use and resort development for more than 25 years.

She is recognized as a leading attorney in her practice by The Best Lawyers in America, which named her Jacksonville Real Estate Lawyer of the Year in 2017, and in The Legal 500 guide.

In the community, Ms. Turra serves on the board of The Greenwood School and has chaired the board since 2017. The Greenwood School is a middle and high school serving students with learning differences.